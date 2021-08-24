Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release date leaked via PlayStation Store

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release date, among other details, has leaked online ahead of today's big showcase event.

As first spotted by True Trophies earlier today on August 24, a pretty detailed PlayStation Store page for the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion appears to have gone live a little ahead of schedule. Chiefly, the store page reveals that the expansion will release next year on February 22, 2022. Hey, that's 2/22/22.

That's not all though, as it appears Savathûn's Throne World will be the main new location for the Witch Queen expansion. If you're a little unfamiliar with the legendary Destiny character, Savathûn is the character depicted in the brief teaser from the Destiny Twitter account just below. Oh, and she's 21 feet tall, according to the same Twitter account.

Discover what lies ahead.Destiny 2 Showcase Event // Aug 24 @ 9AM PThttps://t.co/P3UimOAtDM pic.twitter.com/XMYkrT2F7bAugust 23, 2021 See more

Finally, the PlayStation Store page leaks a new weapon type: the Glaive. "Master the new Glaive weapon type and unleash powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield," the store page for The Witch Queen reads, certainly pointing to a hybrid weapon balanced between close-quarters attacks with ranged capabilities.

That's all for the leak, which you can be sure will appear later today in the Witch Queen showcase event from Bungie. The reveal event itself will be kicking off at approximately 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. BST, and you catch all the action over on Bungie's official Twitch channel.

