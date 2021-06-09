Destiny 2 has destructible trees hidden away from players

Destructible trees have been found in Destiny 2, raising questions about their purpose.

Some destructible trees have been found in Destiny 2 by Content creator JB3 (via Forbes) but their destruction seems to be for nothing more than destruction's sake so far. In fact, the area in which the trees have been found is Quarantine Sector 236 - supposedly where Bungie runs tests. Players have found ways to glitch into the area that can be found in the European Dead Zone.

While the video, which you can watch below, highlights some new non-responsive models that are scattered around the area, there's also some tree destruction. When one tree is hit with a single melee blow, the whole thing crumbles down into multiple pieces and then fades away. This is a first for the game, and as Forbes states this type of environmental interaction does not appear anywhere else in Destiny 2.

This could be related to Destiny 2's upcoming Witch Queen expansion which as a teaser image revealed the other day will take place in a swampy area potentially called Old Chicago. Right now, there doesn't seem to be much indication that breaking trees will offer the player anything, but it could certainly add to the environmental carnage of firefights taking place and trees falling down all around.

If you were hoping to go around breaking trees in Destiny 2 anytime soon, you'll probably be in for a wait. If the destruction physics are coming with the Witch Queen expansion, then the release date for it was pushed back to early 2022. The expansion is part of a trilogy that was started with Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Destiny 2 is currently in the midst of Season of the Splicer, which finds the return of a raid, some cosmetics, and even some baby Fallen that seem to have become adored by the community. So much so that the servers went down as fans jumped on.

If you're thinking of checking out the baby Fallen

