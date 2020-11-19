Demon’s Souls easier difficulty was scrapped because it “wasn’t our place,” says developer Bluepoint

When Bluepoint Games began remaking FromSoftware's Demon's Souls, they considered adding an easier difficulty setting for the notoriously hard game.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Sony Interactive Entertainment Studios head Gavin Moore reveals that "while we considered and discussed an easy mode, we ultimately decided it wasn’t our place — merely being custodians for this amazing game — to add something that would fundamentally alter its balance."

Moore had actually already commented on the difficulty of Demon's Souls in a preview conversation with The Washington Post. "I think a lot of new users hear ‘Demon’s Souls’ and they go ‘Oh that’s game’s really difficult,'" Moore said. "But it’s not. It’s actually very fair. It’s challenging, but very fair."

The director went on to highlight the 180 help videos that sit within the PS5 game itself, as Sony previously revealed earlier this year before the next-gen console launched. These guide videos have been put together by developer Bluepoint, and aim to help players that are stuck at very certain points in the game, giving you a "hint," according to Moore, and if you're still stuck after watching an initial guide video, you can watch a successive one for more detailed help.

Demon's Souls is out now, exclusive to the PS5. If you're getting stuck on any particular sections of the game, you can head over to our complete Demon's Souls walkthrough for help with every area of Bluepoint's remake.

But if you're still trying to get your hands on Sony's next-gen console now that it's launched around the world, check out our PS5 deals page for up-to-date information on retailers with stock.