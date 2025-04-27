Metaphor: ReFantazio's superbosses weren't intentionally easier than Persona or Shin Megami Tensei's, but the JRPG's lead says new classes made them feel that way

Hidden JRPG super-bosses are at this point a genre tradition, making players test their mettle after conquering every other challenge in the game. But even in a crowded field, Atlus' end-game super-bosses always stood out as particularly tough, from Persona 5 Royal's Lavenza to Shin Megami 5: Vengeance's openly unfair Demi Fiend. So perhaps Metaphor: ReFantazio's biggest surprise was that its secret bosses didn't make me want to pull my hair out, but the JRPG's lead battle planner Kenichi Goto says they weren't intentionally easier at all.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at the Game Developer's Conference 2025, Goto explained that the journey of "levelling up and strategic planning" in order to take on an optional boss is "one of the most appealing aspects of the RPG genre" - you're essentially preparing to make an impossible fight possible, and it's why the "concept is implemented not only in Atlus games but also in numerous RPGs."

So, of course, super bosses returned in the studio's critically acclaimed fantasy epic, with the hardest one even being locked behind New Game Plus, meaning you'd need to run through the 70+ hour game twice. (Now that's dedication.) But even that fight didn't feel as gruelling as the developer's previous attempts.

Goto explains that the game's new class system is probably to blame/thank for the seemingly reduced difficulty since the system isn't "strongly enforcing a specific 'solution' to combat against enemies," and "due to the sheer amount of creative freedom allowed, it could be that players found it relatively easier to defeat strong foes in Metaphor."

Metaphor: ReFantazio smashed Atlus' expectations on PC - another reminder that PC gamers really want more JRPGs and Japanese games