Death Stranding weapons: all the guns you can find in the game

Death Stranding weapons. Do they exist? You're probably here because a few hours in you're short on guns and wondering if there's anything other than walking to do. Don't worry, there are offensive options in Death Stranding, it just takes about 10-15 hours to unlock anything with a trigger. Even at that stage though, Death Stranding combat is mainly non-lethal until about the 25-30 hours mark. And eventually you'll have a full arsenal to shoot stuff with in Death Stranding with, so don't panic - you'll just have to be patient.

I'll to keep this spoiler free and just cover the bare minimum of what you get and where you get, so don't worry about that. We've also got a full Death Stranding gear list as well that covers everything you can find in the game, on top of weapons. However, here're all about the firepower. Be warned though, even when you do get these Death Stranding weapons, don't expect to start popping shots off this side of 20-30 hours in, and even then combat is a sparsely encountered experience.

*Most of these weapons are unlocked from certain characters, which means you'll have to do some deliveries for them to get them.

Blood bags

Quick note before we look at Death Stranding guns: because everything you'll use against BTs uses Sam's blood in its ammo you'll want to make sure you have plenty of blood bags on you. You'll fill one up every time you stay in a private room so don't forget to take them with you. Without them, weapons will draw blood from Sam directly and that doesn't last long.

Hematic Grenade

Unlocked at Capital Knot City

These are technically the first weapon you can unlock although you can only use them against BTs. They use Sam's blood to destroy smaller BTS with a direct hit, and wear down the larger ones with multiple attacks.

Bola gun

Unlocked from the Craftsman

You'll unlock this not long after you reach the Central Region. It's a non-lethal gun that ties up the human Mules you encounter. It's not a permanent solution though so remember to kick them before they struggle free. A later upgrade makes it work on BTs too.

Anti-BT handgun

Unlocked from the Chiral Artist

The anti-BT handgun is exactly what it sounds like - it kills BTs. It fires Sams blood so remember those blood bags, and don't forget to charge it up fully for a one shot kill. It's slow to fire but will take a BT down in one go so it's a powerful tool used correctly. More deliveries to the Chiral Artist will unlock an upgraded version but it's as good as you need it to be at level one.

Handgun

Unlocked at South Knot City

You unlock your first actual real gun at a certain point in the game where you have to use it. However, because people turn into BTs when they die it's not recommended you use outside of that specified point. Upgrading it with more deliveries will unlock an anti-BT upgrade which is a handy reserve for when the ammo in more useful weapons run out.

Assault Rifle

Unlocked at South Knot City

You'll get the assault rifle alongside the handgun, again at a specific point in the game. And, once again, it's best not to use it after that. And, again, you unlock a BT effective version if you upgrade it by making deliveries to the Distribution Center North of Mountain Knot City, but for dealing with people there are better non-lethal options coming up.

Grenade

Unlocked at South Knot City

As well as the handgun and assault rifle you'll also receive a grenade. Again, it's not advisable to use this outside of the situation it's provided for because of the whole 'dead people make BTs' thing, but it's nice to have at least.

Non-lethal assault rifle

Unlocked at Waystation North of Mountain Knot City

Now you can start shooting people. The non-lethal assault rifle fires rubber bullets so no dead people to worry about but, otherwise, it's functionally the same as a real gun. It means you can finally start taking out Mules in a far more satisfying way. There's an anti-BT option as well at level 2, which you can get by making deliveries to the Distribution Center North of Mountain Knot City.

Shotgun / Riot Shotgun

For some reason you'll unlock both of these from the Photographer you have to visit during the story. The first is lethal, so best avoided outside of certain situations, while the second is another rubber bullet job so fine to use anywhere. Continue delivering to the Photographer to unlock and upgrade both.

Grenade and rocket launcher

Again you'll unlock these at a very specific point in the game where their use will be obvious. However, you can also unlock variations and upgrades by delivering to the Evo-devo Biologist because scientist apparently love high impact ordnance in Death Stranding.