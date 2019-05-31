Death Stranding gets even more posters and a new story synopsis following its release date trailer

Death Stranding may have finally given us a decent idea as to what it's about, after the Death Stranding release date news was followed by an update to the game's homepage on the PlayStation website. For years, Hideo Kojima's first new project after Metal Gear Solid 5 has been wrapped in esoteric riddles and abstract pontification, so the new plot synopsis, which reads as follows, gives us a much better understanding of the story.

“After the collapse of civilization, Sam Bridges must journey across a ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to save mankind from the brink of extinction. [...] In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Yeah, we know, it's still pretty vague for a plot synopsis, but it does tell us that Norman Reedus' character Sam is indeed tasked with saving mankind in a near-future Earth, and that the Death Stranding of the title is a "series of supernatural events" initiated by mysterious explosions rocking the planet into calamity.

Death Stranding's updated story summary also arrived with a bunch of new character posters for every major cast member so far, and - true to Kojima form - they wouldn't look out of place at a movie theatre. You can check them all out on Imgur here, alongside high-resolution screenshots of various scenes from the new Death Stranding trailer.

You'll be able to play Death Stranding for yourself on November 8 on PS4 this year, and the game is also coming to PC at a later date. Something tells me that, even after playing it, we'll still be scratching our heads over what it all means, and whether Kojima is a genius or madman.

