Death Stranding Director's Cut has been rated as a PS5 exclusive

Death Stranding Director's Cut will only be available on PS5.

As first spotted earlier today by Gematsu on Twitter, the ESRB rating for the upcoming Death Stranding Director's Cut has been revealed. Notably, the ESRB rating itself was only filed for a PS5 version of the game, which heavily suggests that the new revised edition of Death Stranding from Kojima Productions will only be available on PlayStation's next-gen console.

This probably shouldn't come as a massive surprise though, given what we've already seen of the new version of Death Stranding. When game director Hideo Kojima unveiled the trailer for the new version earlier this month, the only platform mentioned during the trailer itself was the PlayStation 5, obviously setting up the new version to only be available on the next-gen machine.

Other than the platform details, there's not a whole lot to glean from the new ESRB rating for Death Stranding Director's Cut. Blood, intense violence, partial nudity, and strong language are all mentioned on the filing itself, which culminates in the 'Mature' rating being applied to the re-release, which is the exact same certification that the original game had in 2019.

If you missed the original announcement, Death Stranding Director's Cut was unveiled at the Summer Game Fest hosted by Geoff Keighley earlier this month. In an extended interview, the host and director Kojima talked up the latter's creative process over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, before turning their attention to the new version of Death Stranding to end the segment.

It was a bit of a strange reveal trailer, truth be told. We saw protagonist Sam Porter Bridges sneaking around an enemy base, evading some pretty heavily armed foes, before plucking a cardboard box from a shelf and hopping into it. He didn't stay there long before jumping back out of the box itself, which just about wrapped up the reveal trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut. After that reveal trailer, we're sort of left with more questions than answers.

Death stranding tips | Death Stranding cameos | How to get more likes in Death Stranding | Death Stranding EX grenades | Death Stranding birthday | Death Stranding aphenphosmphobia | Death Stranding fast travel | Death Stranding weapons | Death Stranding holograms | Death Standing preppers, gear and upgrades | How long to beat Death Stranding? | Death Stranding ending | Death Stranding DLC