What is aphenphosmphobia in Death Stranding, is one of the games first big questions. It's brought up when Norman Reedus' Sam Porter first meets Deadman but is brushed past in such a brief fashion that you're not clear if it's important, or just some throw away flourish to flesh out a character. Is it even a real thing outside of Death Stranding? That question and more are what we are here to answer as we ask what is aphenphosmphobia in Death Stranding?

What is aphenphosmphobia?

So, in case you hadn't guessed it, aphenphosmphobia is a fear of being touched, although the full blown condition (it's a real thing) also includes a fear of being emotionally touched as well - commitment, being loved, human contact in general is enough to upset a sufferer.

Aphenphosmphobia isn't a physical condition though, which Death Stranding confuses slightly with all the BT handprints on Sam's body, as well as one from a person he meets at the start of the game. In the story Sam just doesn't like being touched which is a nice metaphor, but in reality a phobia is a mental, not physical condition defined by an "overwhelming and debilitating fear" - something Sam doesn't demonstrate.

The condition is also more commonly know as haphephobia, which obviously isn't as fun to say as aphenphosmphobia. Haphephobia can sometimes have pain-like symptoms and is often associated with sexual assault, which might be another reason for the slightly more obscure naming variation used here.

A more accurate condition for Sam, then, which would explain the physical impact it has on him, could be tactile allodynia. That's a neurological condition that can make touching physically painful, as well as other normal stimuli like temperature. But that's less of a nice metaphor.

