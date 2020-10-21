DC previews Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 3 to celebrate Wonder Woman Day

Wednesday, October 21 is Wonder Woman Day at DC and to celebrate the publisher has released an early preview of its recently dated Wonder Woman: Earth One Volume 3 original graphic novel by the creative team of Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette.

(Image credit: DC)

The new third volume that will also be the final installment in the series is due to go on sale March 9, 2021, and is available for pre-order now.

Maxwell Lord, who serves as the main villain of the upcoming Wonder Woman: 1984 film (played by Pedro Pascal) and who is also a star of the current story arc in the Wonder Woman ongoing series scores the bad guy hat trick with his appearance here.

In this new volume of the 'Elseworlds'-type series that previously retold Wonder Woman's origins, Diana is queen of the Amazons and must unite disparate Amazonian tribes for the first time in a thousand years to combat Lord's assault on Paradise Island. But Artemis and tribes like the New Spartans might not be willing to join the cause.

"Can Diana finally bring her message of peace to Man's World, or will Max Lord's war burn the world and the Amazons to ashes?" reads DC's description.

DC has previously announced plans for more of its Earth One OGNs - which take their iconic characters and place them into streamlined, rebooted continuity - including a new Batman volume by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank.

