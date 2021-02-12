Upcoming DC Comics May 2021 revealed: More exploration of the DC Infinite Frontier

The DC May 2021 solicitations are here, outlining all of the upcoming DC May 2021 comic books, trade paperback releases, covers, and more. DC is continuing to roll out a smattering of new 'Infinite Frontier' books, putting some classic characters in some precarious positions, continues to demonstrate the importance of digital-first to the brand moving forward, and relaunches a legendary title.

The DC May 2021 Solicitations under the spotlight this month are undoubtedly Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #1 from writer Brandon Easton and artist Fico Ossio, which chronicles the story of how Shilo Norman became the Mister Miracle of tomorrow. And DC is showing Future State isn't just 'two-months-and-done.' Future State: Gotham #1 from writers Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver, and artist Giannis Milonogiannis show the at least Gotham City's near-future still has a publishing future.

And 'Future State' gets another spin as the Wonder Woman of the near-future debuts in the contemporary DCU in Wonder Girl #1. From acclaimed writer and artist Joelle Jones – with covers by Bilquis Evely and Rafael Grampa – Wonder Girl will begin to tell the original story of Yara Flor. Young hero, a new adventure, undoubtedly a highlight of the upcoming DC May 2021 comic book lineup.

We mentioned before that legends are returning as part of the upcoming DC May 2021 comic book releases. All eyes are on writer/artist Darick Robertson who is helping shepherd the return of Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight, an iconic series that will tell digital-first stories across the Batman mythos. The DC May 2021 Solicitations also include the return of Milestone Comics, a legendary imprint that returns as a 48-page one-shot chronicling the events of the Big Bang.

Upcoming DC comic books May 2021 Spotlight

MISTER MIRACLE: THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #1

MISTER MIRACLE: THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #1

Written by: Brandon Easton | Art by: Fico Ossio | Cover by: Yanick Paquette | Card stock variant cover by: Valentine De Landro | On sale: 5/4/21 | $3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 OF 6 | FC | DC | CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

Spinning out of DC Future State, the story of how Shilo Norman became the Mister Miracle of tomorrow starts here.

The Mister Miracle show used to be the hottest ticket in town, whether you caught him onstage escaping from perilous traps or spotted him on the streets of Metropolis taking out bad guys. What Shilo Norman forgot is the first rule of both showbiz and super-heroing: always leave them wanting more. Now it’s time to start showing the world what a miracle man can do. Showbiz/superhero rule #2: timing is everything. There’s a new performer in town who wants to knock Mister Miracle off his pedestal and stake a claim to his famous moniker! Can Shilo break free of this trap? (Why yes, that is a clue.)

WONDER GIRL #1

WONDER GIRL #1

Written by: Joelle Jones | Art by: Joelle Jones | Card stock variant cover by: Bilquis Evely | Teams card stock variant cover by: Rafael Grampa (minimum order 250 copies) | 1:25 variant cover by: J. Scott Campbell | Blank variant cover | On sale: 5/18/21 | $3.99 US | 32 pages | FC | DC | CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

The story of Yara Flor starts here!

Raised in the faroff land of Boise, Idaho, Yara Flor has always felt something was missing from her life—and now she is headed to Brazil to find it. Little does she know her arrival will set off a series of events that will change the world of Wonder Woman forever. Her return has been prophesied, and with that prophecy comes the undivided attention of benevolent gods from pantheons beyond. Danger lurks around every corner—but is this young hero ready for her journey? Find out in a debut issue you absolutely cannot miss!

Spinning out of the bestselling Future State: Wonder Woman, acclaimed writer/artist Joëlle Jones makes a triumphant return to the character to officially introduce her into the DC Universe. You think you know Wonder Girl, but you have never seen her like this!

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #1

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #1

Written by: Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver | Art by: Giannis Milonogiannis | Cover by: Yasmine Putri | Card stock variant cover by: James Stokoe | 1:25 variant cover by: J. Scott Campbell | Blank variant cover | On sale: 5/11/21 | $3.99 US | 32 pages | B&W | DC | CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

The event that was DC Future State continues in its own ongoing title starring the Bat-Family, beginning with the epic story “Hunt the Batman.” Disaster strikes Gotham City, and all evidence points to the Next Batman! Red Hood must choose justice over his family and allies when the corrupt Magistrate enlists him to bring in the new Batman dead or alive! Featuring the entire cast from the popular Future State Batman titles, this new series kicks off the next chapter in this forbidding world of tomorrow, and does so in brilliant, monochromatic storytelling! This black-and-white series will showcase the brutal world that’s around the corner in Future State Gotham!

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #1

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #1

Written by: Darick Robertson | Art and cover by: Darick Robertson | Card stock variant cover by: David Marquez | Teams card stock variant cover by: Francesco Francavilla (minimum order 250 copies) | 1:25 variant cover by: Riccardo Federici | On-sale: 5/18/21 | $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC | CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US | DIGITAL FIRST

The iconic series Legends of the Dark Knight is back! Comics icons and rising stars alike will tell digital-first stories across the Batman mythos, beginning with comics legend and co-creator of The Boys Darick Robertson writing and drawing an epic three-issue super-villain crime drama!

A new player has arrived on the scene in Gotham City and is selling deadly chemicals to the worst villains in town: Mr. Freeze, the Penguin, and even The Joker! It’s up to Batman to stop the villains, track down the supplier, and save Gotham City once more!

And in upcoming issues, look stories and art by Stephanie Phillips, Brandon Thomas, Becky Cloonan, Matt Rosenberg, Brandon Easton, Cian Tormey, Giannis Milonogiannis, Karl Mostert, and many more!

MILESTONE RETURNS: INFINITE EDITION #0

MILESTONE RETURNS: INFINITE EDITION #0

Written by: Reginald Hudlin | Art by: Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz, and others | Cover by: Denys Cowan | Card stock variant cover by: John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson | Card stock black variant cover | ONE SHOW | On sale: 5/25/21 | $4.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC | CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $5.99 US

At last, it’s the return of the legendary Milestone Comics! This one shot features twenty-four all-new pages chronicling the events of the Big Bang: the police-brutality protest gone wrong that changed the face of the city of Dakota forever by unleashing a wave of superpowers across its population! As the world watches, a bullied teenager will become the hero known as Static… a framed scientist will go on the run as the superweapon Hardware… and a stranded alien will meet an ambitious young woman who will transform his life, and remake the pair as the all-powerful Icon and Rocket!

Also included is the 17-page primer story originally released online during the world-famous DC Fandome event, further expanding on our heroes’ origins and where they’re going next… and setting up an entire world of allies, enemies, and surprises!

The original Milestone changed the face of superhero comics forever, introducing the industry to a wave of Black talent who still shape the conversation…and the new Milestone intends to raise the bar! This is the perfect jumping-on point—don’t miss out!

DC FESTIVAL OF HEROES: THE ASIAN SUPERHERO CELEBRATION #1

DC FESTIVAL OF HEROES: THE ASIAN SUPERHERO CELEBRATION #1

Written by: Gene Luen Yang, Ram V, Greg Pak, Alyssa Wong, Amy Chu, Minh LE, Dustin Nguyen, and others | Art by: Marcus To, Bernard Chang, Dustin Nguyen, Marcio Takara, Trung Le Nguyen, Francis Manapul, and others | Cover by: Jim Lee | Variant cover by: Stanley "Artgerm" Lau | ONE-SHOT | PRESTIGE FORMAT | On Sale: 5/5/21 | $9.99 US | 96 PAGES | FC | DC

Grab your favorite boba and pull a chair up to the dim sum table as we celebrate Asian Heritage Month with all your favorite Asian DC characters, old and new! Join Cassandra Cain, Katana, Green Lantern Tai Pham, the Atom, Dana Tan (a.k.a. Batman Beyond), Red Arrow, Lady Shiva, Damian Wayne and the al Ghul clan, New Super-Man, and more as we present new tales of these characters from their thrilling history! Plus, Cheshire Cat's relationship to Cheshire is revealed as Shoes asks Selina Kyle to take her under her wing as Cat Girl. And that’s just the start!

STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1

STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1

Written by: Geoff Johns | Art and cover by: Todd Nauck | Card stock variant cover by: Mike McKone | On Sale: 5/4/21 | $5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC | CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Legendary comics writer Geoff Johns returns to his breakthrough hero, Stargirl, in this special one-shot illustrated by Todd Nauck!

Courtney Whitmore’s spring break plans aren’t like your average high schooler’s. Instead of hanging out with friends, she’s heading out on an adventure with her stepfather, Pat Dugan, a.k.a. S.T.R.I.P.E., and teaming up with his former team, the Seven Soldiers of Victory! The Soldiers are forced to reunite again to unearth the secret eighth Soldier of Victory, but what other secrets lie buried, and what does it all mean for Courtney’s future as Stargirl?

JUSTICE LEAGUE: LAST RIDE #1

JUSTICE LEAGUE: LAST RIDE #1

Written by: Chip Zdarsky | Art by: Miguel Mendonca | Cover by: Darick Robertson | Card stock variant cover by: Miguel Mendonca | On sale: 5/11/21 | $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC | CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US | DIGITAL FIRST

Once the most powerful group in the world, the Justice League was destroyed by tragedy and time, disbanding under a veil of mistrust and anger. Now, on the eve of the universe’s greatest murder trial, the League must come together one last time…but can Superman and Batman bury the past before the cosmos’s greatest villains bury them?

Learn the shocking truth in this new digital-first adventure by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Miguel Mendonça!

BATMAN: EARTH ONE VOL. 3 HC

BATMAN: EARTH ONE VOL. 3 HC

Written by: Geoff Johns | Art by: Gary Frank and Jon Sibal | Cover by: Gary Frank | On sale: 6/8/21 | $24.99 US | $33.99 CAN | 160 PAGES | FC | DC | HARDCOVER | ISBN: 978-1-4012-5904-4

Harvey Dent is dead. Or is he?

A gang of thieves thrusts Gotham City into a state of fear when they are mysteriously well-armed with military-grade weapons: flamethrowers, grenade launchers, and even tanks. And this gang claims it is funded by none other than former district attorney Harvey Dent.

Balancing his two lives, Bruce Wayne must find the truth by tapping his growing network of agents, including Alfred Pennyworth, Jim Gordon, Waylon “Killer Croc” Jones, and the savvy new Catwoman.

Bruce is distracted by the seemingly impossible return of another figure believed dead: his grandfather Adrian Arkham. He must also comfort his longtime friend, Gotham City mayor Jessica Dent, who is scarred both physically and mentally from her experience with the Riddler, which resulted in the gruesome death of her brother. But is Harvey back, plotting revenge on a city he proclaims to be guilty?When Batman discovers the truth behind these many mysteries, his entire world unravels...

DCEASED: HOPE AT WORLD’S END HC

DCEASED: HOPE AT WORLD’S END HC

Written by: Tom Taylor | Art by: Dustin Nguyen, Renato Guedes, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Marco Failla, Karl Mostert, Daniele Di Nicuolo | Cover by: Francesco Mattina | On sale: 6/15/21 | $24.99 US | $33.99 CAN | 176 PAGES | FC | DC | HARDCOVER | ISBN: 978-1-77951-128-7

In Earth’s darkest hour, heroes will bring hope in this new addition to the DCeased saga, taking place within the timeline of the original epic!

DCeased became a smash horror hit in 2019 by offering a twisted version of the DC Universe infected by the Anti-Life Equation, transforming heroes and villains alike into mindless monsters.

DCeased: Hope at World’s End, previously only available digitally, expands the world of that original DCeased series by filling in that story’s time jump and focusing on characters including Superman, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, Stephanie Brown, Wally West, and Jimmy Olsen.

In DCeased: Hope at World’s End, the Anti-Life Equation has infected over a billion people on Earth. Heroes and villains have fallen. In the immediate aftermath of the destruction of Metropolis, Superman and Wonder Woman spearhead an effort to stem the tide of infection, preserve and protect survivors, and plan for what’s next. In the Earth’s darkest hour, heroes will bring hope! The war for Earth has only just begun!

This volume collects DCeased: Hope at World’s End Digital Chapters 1-15.

I AM NOT STARFIRE TP

Written by: Mariko Tamaki | Art and cover by: Yoshi Yoshitanu |On sale: 7/27/21 | $16.99 US | $22.99 CAN | 184 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC | Trade paperback | ISBN: 978-1-77950-126-4

From New York Times bestselling author Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass) and artist Yoshi Yoshitani (Zatanna and the House of Secrets) comes a story about Mandy, the daughter of super-famous superhero Starfire.

Seventeen-year-old Mandy, daughter of Starfire, is not like her mother. Starfire is gorgeous, tall, sparkly, and a hero. Mandy is not a sparkly superhero. Mandy has no powers. She’s a kid who dyes her hair black and hates everyone but her best friend, Lincoln. To Starfire, who is from another planet, Mandy seems like an alien, like some distant, angry, light-years away moon.

And ever since she walked out on her SATs, which her mom doesn’t know about, Mandy has been even more distant. Everyone thinks Mandy needs to go to college and become whoever you become at college, but Mandy has other plans. Or she did until she gets partnered with Claire, the person she intensely denies liking but definitely likes a lot, for a school project.

When someone from Starfire’s past arrives, Mandy must make a choice: give up before the battle has even begun, or step into the unknown and risk everything to save her mom. I am Not Starfire is a story about teenagers and/as aliens; about knowing where you come from and where you are going; and about mothers.

ACTION COMICS #1031

ACTION COMICS #1031

Written by: Phillip Kennedy Johnson | Art by: Daniel Sampere | Backup story written by: Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad | Backup story art by: Michael Avon Oeming | Cover by: Mikel Janin | Card stock variant cover by: Julian Totino Tedesco | On-sale: 5/25/21 | $4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC | CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

“Warworld Rising” part two! After a war-torn battleship escapes Warworld and makes the perilous journey to Earth, Superman searches for answers about the identities of its mysterious refugees and their apparent link to the planet Krypton. Could there be other Kryptonians in the universe? Meanwhile, Atlantean scientists study the wreckage of the Warworld vessel…and make a shocking discovery that could change the balance of power on Earth.

And in the backup story, stuck in the wrong timeline, Midnighter continues to gather intel on the Chrysalis in hopes of finding an answer. But will it cost him his relationship with Apollo? And who is being held captive at Trojan Solutions?

SUPERMAN #31

SUPERMAN #31

Written by: Phillip Kennedy Johnson | Art by: Scott Godlewski | Backup story written by: Sean Lewis | Backup story art: Sam Basri | Cover by: John Timms | Card stock variant cover by: Inhyuk Lee | On sale: 5/11/21 | $4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC | CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

“The One Who Fell” part two! Thought to have been defeated long ago by Superman and his allies, the ancient Shadowbreed have returned in a horrifying new form, and Superman’s oldest ally has been assimilated into their ranks. As Jon and the besieged new Thakkramite leader search for the key that will help them defeat the creatures, Superman returns to the site of his first historic victory over the Shadowbreed in an attempt to warn the Thakkramites of the incoming threat. But Superman’s old allies kept terrible secrets from him, and both he and Jon are more vulnerable against the Shadowbreed than they know.

And in the backup story, Jimmy Olsen’s plan to build a backup squad to help out his pal Superman looks like it’s already falling apart when two of its members, Loose Cannon and Gangbuster, would rather fight than be friends.

DC May 2021 Comic Books

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #8

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #8

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

card stock variant cover by DANI



ON SALE 5/11/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 8 OF 10 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Cut to their core by an act of unspeakable betrayal, the team must think fast to regroup and recover—but with two of their lives hanging by a thread and a third taken captive to be sacrificed to the Beast, hope and practical solutions are in short supply. As a demon army prepares to rise from the earth on the eve of America's bicentennial celebration, an old friend of the VMS steps in to assist and Gus gets a chance to rewrite his grim fate. In the end, their efforts will all hinge on Skinner Sweet's final decision to either retreat and preserve what's left of his limited life, or to face his fear of death and risk it all for Pearl and the future of humanity.

BATMAN #108

BATMAN #108

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

backup story art by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

card stock variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 5/4/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

Batman goes undercover to infiltrate the transhumanist gang known as the Unsanity Collective and learn more about their sudden appearance in Gotham. And what nefarious plans does Simon Saint have for Arkham Day survivor Sean Mahoney? How does it connect to the Magistrate?

And in part two of the action-packed, bone-rattling Ghost-Maker backup story...can our hero stand up to the horror of Kid Kawaii?

Plus, don't miss the debut of the mysterious Miracle Molly!

BATMAN BLACK & WHITE #6

BATMAN BLACK & WHITE #6

written by SCOTT SNYDER, NICK DERINGTON, ELSA CHARRETIER, PIERRICK COLINET, JOHN ARCUDI, and BRANDON THOMAS

art by JOHN ROMITA JR., KLAUS JANSON, NICK DERINGTON, ELSA CHARRETIER, JAMES HARREN, and KHARY RANDOLPH

cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and KLAUS JANSON

variant cover by JASON FABOK

Mad Hatter variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 5/11/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 6 OF 6 | B&W | DC

The final issue of the acclaimed revival of Batman Black & White is here, and readers won't want to miss this deep dive into the new horrors of Gotham and ordinary citizens inspired by Batman.

• Iconic Batman scribe Scott Snyder reunites with his All-Star Batman collaborator John Romita Jr. to tell the story of a man who has been documenting Batman's history in Gotham for a very long time—and now, he has something to say about the Dark Knight's legacy.

• Eisner Award nominee and the artist behind Batman: Universe and Future State: The Next Batman, Nick Derington writes and draws an epic tale introducing us to two gangs whose power struggle in Gotham has been going on longer than the history of the city itself.

• The acclaimed creative team behind Infinite Loop, Elsa Charretier and Pierrick Colinet, team up once more for their DC Comics writing debut with a frightening story of psychological horror and the Dark Knight!

• The fan-favorite co-creators of Rumble, writer John Arcudi and artist James Harren, spin a tale of Clayface and the evils lurking beneath the surface of the stories we love the most.

• The powerhouse creative team of writer Brandon Thomas and artist Khary Randolph tell a story about one of Gotham's most impoverished neighborhoods, and how it ends up being exploited by villains like the Mad Hatter!

BATMAN: THE DETECTIVE #2

BATMAN: THE DETECTIVE #2

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by ANDY KUBERT and SANDRA HOPE

cover by ANDY KUBERT

card stock variant cover by ANDY KUBERT

ON SALE 5/11/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 6 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The bestselling team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Andy Kubert continue their epic Batman adventure!

Batman's European adventure continues as the mystery around the organization known as Equilibrium deepens! Just who are these enigmatic villains, and why are they out to erase the Dark Knight's legacy? And how does Henri Ducard play into all this—can this face from Bruce Wayne's past be the key to it all?

Important note: The first issue of this series will reach comics with the updated name Batman: The Detective.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #6

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #6

written by TOM KING

art and cover by CLAY MANN

variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

ON SALE 5/18/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL

CARD STOCK COVERS

As mysteries deepen, so do resentments. Throughout her life, Catwoman's actions have caused many close to her to doubt her motivations. Bruce Wayne, Phantasm, and now her daughter have all had their suspicions about her deals with The Joker. And when she killed the old clown, did it trigger this feline's ninth life? Or maybe it was really over all those years ago, the first time Phantasm drew her blood and Batman had to face a harsh truth. There are big revelations waiting to be found here at the halfway point in Tom King and Clay Mann's final word on the Bat/Cat romance!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #2

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #2

written by SHOLLY FISCH

art and cover by RANDY ELLIOTT

ON SALE 5/11/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

DIGITAL FIRST

Scooby-Doo and Batman team up to solve the mystery of a ghost who's haunting the Batcave! Even if the ghost turns out to be a fake, that still doesn't answer the real question: How did someone get into the Batcave to stage the phony phantom—and does it mean Batman's foes have cracked the secret of his true identity?!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #18

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #18

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art and cover by IVAN REIS

card stock variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

ON SALE 5/25/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel are on a mission to stop the godlike Auteur.io from destroying the pocket worlds he's created...but where on Earth did Auteur.io even come from? The answer starts not on Earth at all, but with an ancient cult of World Forger worshippers on a planet far away—and if our heroes are to have a prayer of stopping this mythic behemoth, they'll need to get to the bottom of his power source, and quick! It's a race against time as the parallel lives of entire worlds hang in the balance!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #3

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #3

written by CHIP ZDARSKY, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, BRANDON THOMAS, and more

art by EDDY BARROWS, RYAN BENJAMIN, MAX DUNBAR, and more

cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and KLAUS JANSON

variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 5/11/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

• The mystery around Cole Cash and HALO deepens as Batman takes a more active role investigating the man known as Grifter. But other villains in Gotham have begun to notice what Grifter is up to, and they're about to attempt an assassination! How long can the unlikely team-up between this Dynamic Duo last?

• The Outsiders epic reaches its end with the return of three iconic Outsiders: Black Lightning, Katana, and Metamorpho, all reunited to face down Katana's mother-in-law! This finale will change the makeup of the Outsiders forever and set them on a new trajectory in the DC Universe!

• Red Hood and Batman fight over what they should do with the child who is now orphaned as a result of Red Hood's temper. While they place the child temporarily under the care of Leslie Thompkins, she debates if she's doing the right thing. Is she just looking after another Robin in training?

CATWOMAN #31

CATWOMAN #31

written by RAM V

art by FERNANDO BLANCO

cover by ROBSON ROCHA

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

ON SALE 5/18/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Catwoman and Shoes have crashed Mr. Roy's home art gallery opening, but they aren't there to nick a Klimt or a Monet. No, they're after the newest addition to Mr. Roy's esteemed collection: a large test tube containing Poison Ivy! But how did Pamela get in this predicament in the first place, what was done to her, and why does she seem...different?

CHALLENGE OF THE SUPER SONS #2

CHALLENGE OF THE SUPER SONS #2

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art by MAX RAYNOR and JORGE CORONA

cover by SIMONE DI MEO

card stock variant cover by NICK BRADSHAW

ON SALE 5/11/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 of 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Okay, Robin and Superboy saved the Flash from certain annihilation...surely the day is saved and everyone can go home and watch TV, right? Wrong! Once the Doom Scroll inscribes a name on its mystical list, the bearer of that name will be imminently killed—and the heroes of the Justice League are being targeted one by one! Next up? Wonder Woman! Plus, see just what happened when the boys were snatched from reality, and how they first encountered the Doom Scroll...in medieval England?

CRIME SYNDICATE #3

CRIME SYNDICATE #3

written by ANDY SCHMIDT

art by KIERAN McKEOWN

backup story art by BRYAN HITCH

cover by DAVID FINCH

card stock variant cover by BABS TARR

ON SALE 5/4/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 6 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

With the Crime Syndicate's forces combined for the first time, seeds are sown to change the world forever. But before that can happen, Ultraman, Superia, Johnny Quick, Atomica, and Emerald Knight must survive a final battle with the biggest Starro of them all—and each other! Plus: Earth-3's Alexander Luthor makes his debut!

Question of the month: On Earth-3, are Starros friends or foes? And in the backup story, witness the origin of Superwoman in tale illustrated by superstar artist Bryan Hitch!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1036

DETECTIVE COMICS #1036

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by DAN MORA

backup story art by CLAYTON HENRY

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 5/25/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

Batman versus Huntress! As the Dark Knight delves into the mystery of Sarah Worth's murder, the only witness who truly knows what happened that fateful evening is Batman's only hope to clear his name. But another hunter is stalking the mysterious killer plaguing the city—and Huntress has also set her sights on Bruce Wayne! The Violet Vengeance of Gotham unleashes holy hell on Batman as trouble brews above and below the city streets!

And the backup story, "Huntress and the Hunted," zeroes in on Gotham's own Violet Vengeance! In the previous chapter, her world was rocked by the gruesome murder of a dear friend...but there's more to this sinister scene than meets the eye!

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #10

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #10

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by NICK ROBLES and M.K. PERKER

cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

ON SALE 5/4/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

The new ruler of the Kingdom of Faerie stands revealed—and it's…Nuala? She may be one of the most beloved characters in the Sandman mythos, but she sure does seem, uh…how shall we say this…different? And amid this chaos, what secret from Heather After's past will re-emerge when she needs it most?

THE FLASH #770

written by JEREMY ADAMS

art by JACK HERBERT and BRANDON PETERSON

cover by BRANDON PETERSON

card stock variant cover by BRETT BOOTH

ON SALE 5/18/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Dropped into the battlefields of World War II, Wally West continues his search for a way home. As the Fastest Man Alive comes face to face with the Führer himself, Wally's friends in the present day search for a way to bring him back and an answer to why he's stuck leaping from speedster to speedster throughout time.

GREEN LANTERN #2

GREEN LANTERN #2

written by GEOFFREY THORNE

art by DEXTER SOY and MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by BERNARD CHANG

card stock variant cover by BRYAN HITCH

ON SALE 5/4/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

A Guardian of the Universe lies dead, and the universe teeters on the brink of war. As the summit of the United Planets and the Green Lantern Corps falls into chaos, an even bigger threat looms. With John Stewart reassigned to the role of an ambassador, a surprise appearance by one of the newest Green Lanterns may be all that stands between the Corps and oblivion. (Spoiler: it's Far Sector's Jo Mullein.)

HARLEY QUINN #3

HARLEY QUINN #3

written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

ON SALE 5/25/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Harley Quinn here, still narrating my solicit text! My war of wellness with Hugo Strange kicks into high gear this issue, and things are gonna get ugly. Hugo is about to send his right-hand man-child Lockwood, Arkham Asylum's most sadistic guard, after Kevin and me at our first support group meeting. Folks, some things in this world are sacred, and I am not gonna stand for this. Hugo Strange never picked a fight with someone like me before, and he's not going to like the results. Buy this issue, and pick up our gorgeous variant cover—it's a real gem!

THE JOKER #3

THE JOKER #3

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

backup story written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

backup story art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

card stock variant cover by DAVID FINCH

card stock variant cover by GARY FRANK

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 5/11/21

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

The hunt for The Joker is under way, as Jim Gordon heads to a remote part of South America to run down a lead...and comes face-to-face with the Clown Prince of Crime himself! The mystery around A-Day deepens, but not before an attack by the blood-thirsty Sampson family!

And in the Punchline backup story, Punchline has to face off against the Queen of Spades' new muscle...Orca! At the same time, Bluebird's investigation at Punchline's alma mater takes a dark and horrifying turn!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #61

JUSTICE LEAGUE #61

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

backup story written by RAM V

backup story art by XERMANICO

card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 5/18/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

The new Justice League is trapped on a world devastated by a super-powered war, and Brutus hungers for a new home of his own—our Earth! With their powers gone haywire, the League must fight their way out of a post apocalyptic Thunderdome of depravity and desperation. On the run with Batman, Naomi learns more dark secrets of her birth world's broken legacy, while Hawkgirl and Black Canary battle through the henchmen trenches. But where are Superman and Black Adam, and what kind of trouble is Aquaman in? (Hint: it's bad.)

And in the Justice League Dark story, Ragman joins the hunt! Zatanna, Constantine, Etrigan, and Detective Chimp hit the books—literally—in a possessed library, as Merlin's plan takes shape before them...and spells doom for the universe.

LOONEY TUNES #260

LOONEY TUNES #260

written by IVAN COHEN

art and cover by WALTER CARZON

ON SALE 5/18/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

It's been a while since Granny, Sylvester, and Tweety took a trip, so now they're off to visit Granny's cousin, Gladys, in Albuquerque. But chaos ensues when Granny forgets to pack Sylvester's food! Sylvester is famished, and Tweety looks like the perfect snack…

MAD #20

MAD #20

stories and art by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

ON SALE 6/8/21

$5.99 US | 56 PAGES | FC

This issue, it's Gagzilla vs. King Kong Ball! Filled with more gags than you can shake a Fay Wray at, MAD #20 is a monstrous smack down salute to Godzilla and King Kong! We searched the deep jungles of the archives for issues that time forgot and captured some wily witticisms from the Usual Gang of Idiots. Witness the beastly works of Mort Drucker, Dick DeBartolo, Sergio Aragonés, Angelo Torres, "Duck" Edwing, and many more. Parodies include "King Korn," "Gotsilly," and "Son of Mighty Joe Kong." And a new Fold-In that eats itself by writer/artist Johnny Sampson.

MAN-BAT #4

MAN-BAT #4

written by DAVE WIELGOSZ

art by SUMIT KUMAR

cover by KYLE HOTZ

ON SALE 5/4/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 4 OF 5 | FC | DC

It's Batman versus Man-Bat round two! After a disastrous encounter with the Suicide Squad, a therapy session with Harley Quinn and (yet another) failed attempt to cure himself, Langston has been located at last by the Dark Knight! The only problem? Scarecrow got there first! What does the master of fear plan to do with a serum that literally creates monsters? We'll give you one guess...

THE NEXT BATMAN: SECOND SON #2

THE NEXT BATMAN: SECOND SON #2

written by JOHN RIDLEY

art by TRAVEL FOREMAN and MARK MORALES

cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

ON SALE 5/4/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 2 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

DIGITAL FIRST

From the pages of Future State: The Next Batman and Batman comes the untold story of Lucius Fox's second son!

Tim Fox is struggling to find his place in the family after having been gone so many years...and his younger brother, Luke, won't let him forget it! But Tim's investigation into Arkadine takes a turn as he realizes there's a connection with the shadowy Simon Saint! Meanwhile, Batwing is tearing into the underworld in search of Ratcatcher, looking for answers about his sister Tamara's relapse!

NIGHTWING #80

NIGHTWING #80

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

card stock variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 5/18/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Dick Grayson's always had a big heart. From protecting those persecuted by bullies in his youth, to combating evil alongside Batman as Robin, to pledging his newly inherited wealth to enriching Blüdhaven as Nightwing—his kindness and generosity have always guided his life. But now a new villain stalks the back alleys of Blüdhaven, removing the hearts of the city's most vulnerable. Who is this terrifying new menace named Heartless, and will he be able to resist plucking out the biggest heart in all of Blüdhaven? Read this (literally) heart-wrenching issue to find out!

THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #4

THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #4

written by JOHN RIDLEY

art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ANDREA CUCCHI

cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and MARCO MASTRAZZO

variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT | ON SALE 5/25/21

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 8.5" x 10.875"

4 OF 5 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

Words can be tricky. Renee Montoya has known this for most of her life. Words taught her to feel ashamed of her gender, her sexuality, and her ethnicity. The people of Gotham City taught her to hide who she was to fit in to, be loved, and in doing so, they taught her to hate herself. But from that despair came something unexpected and powerful.

Renee's path from a closeted police officer in the 1990s to her time as the faceless vigilante known as the Question is one that is inextricably linked with queerness. It is one that is defiant of binaries, outmoded and hateful stereotypes, and the words that propagate them. As the Question, Renee stood in contrast to society's rigid expectations of her, held a mirror up to the world's face, and asked, "Who are you?"

The long-awaited miniseries written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Let It Fall) and beautifully illustrated by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi continues to explore the mythology of the DC Universe, as seen through the prism of DC Super Heroes from historically disenfranchised groups.

ROBIN #2

ROBIN #2

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art and cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

card stock variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

ON SALE 5/25/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

After the shocking events of Robin #1, Damian has learned the deadly rules of Lazarus Island the hard way! Now he must prove that he belongs in the tournament and uncover its secrets! But his only ally is the daughter of one of his greatest enemies: Ravager! In this tournament, only one fighter can get out alive—ready for round two? Fight!

RORSCHACH #8

RORSCHACH #8

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

ON SALE 5/11/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 8 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVERS

As the detective digs deeper into the mystery behind Rorschach and his sidekick, the story becomes about not what they wanted to do but why they started on their murderous path. As more witnesses emerge, the stranger Laura's history is revealed to be. Tough times made her want to kill a presidential candidate, and she did a lot of damage herself when fighting back.

RWBY/JUSTICE LEAGUE #2

RWBY/JUSTICE LEAGUE #2

written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by STEPHANIE PEPPER

cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

card stock variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

ON SALE 5/25/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

DIGITAL FIRST

Weiss comes face to face with a brooding boy accused of theft at the Schnee Dust Company dinner, and in an act of defiance, teams up with him to prove his innocence, combining their shrewd detective skills! And then, the girls reunite at Beacon Academy with their mysterious new friends. Greeted by Professor Ozpin, Team RWBY learns the horrible truth: hunters all over Remnant are disappearing without a trace, and the four girls are all that's left!

SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN #3

SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN #3

written by COLLEEN DORAN and ALYSSAN WONG

art by COLLEEN DORAN and ELEONORA CARLINI

cover by COLLEEN DORAN

card stock variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

ON SALE 5/4/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

DIGITAL FIRST

In a tale written and illustrated by comics legend Colleen Doran, Wonder Woman faces her most relentless foe yet: a marketing maven who would sell her Louboutins for the chance to manage the Amazing Amazon! Can Wonder Woman escape her most persistent pitches? She does make some excellent points…

Also in this issue, it's not a Gotham City gala without a drop-in from the World's vilest! It's a good thing Wonder Woman is on the guest list...because Bruce Wayne has a secret identity to keep!

STRANGE ADVENTURES #10

STRANGE ADVENTURES #10

written by TOM KING

art by MITCH GERADS and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

cover by MITCH GERADS

variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

ON SALE 5/25/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 10 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

CARD STOCK COVERS

Once upon a time on Rann, Adam Strange made a deal with his neighbors and foes to take a stand against the invading Pykkts. Now, on Earth, he is trying to do the same thing: to get all the heroes to rise as one to keep the marauders from doing to his home planet what they already did to his adopted one. But the original deal was a devil's bargain, and Alanna Strange has received a mysterious letter that may tell her more than she wants to know. If she wants to keep her husband safe, it's time for her to go on the offensive.

SUICIDE SQUAD #3

SUICIDE SQUAD #3

written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

art and cover by EDUARDO PANSICA

card stock variant cover by GERALD PAREL

ON SALE 5/4/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Don't miss this crossover with Teen Titans Academy!

Task Force X finds a new target, and it leads the clandestine team right to Teen Titans Academy. The devious and driven Amanda Waller continues her quest to form a more powerful Squad, and next on her list: the Titans' new speedster, Bolt. But when the mysterious Red X gets in the way, he becomes Waller's next target.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #3

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #3

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

card stock variant cover by PHILIP TAN

ON SALE 5/25/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Don't miss this crossover with Suicide Squad!

Hunted by the deadly Task Force X, the new students of Titans Academy will have to grow up fast or risk losing one of their own even faster. Why has the Squad put a target on new speedster Bolt's back? And why, in its charge on Titans Island, is Amanda Waller's team of villains being led by the mysterious Red X?!

SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #3

SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #3

written by MICHEL FIFFE, STEVEN T. SEAGLE, NICK SPENCER, JESSE J. HOLLAND, and JAMES STOKOE

art by MICHEL FIFFE, DUNCAN ROULEAU, CHRISTIAN WARD, JAMES STOKOE, and LAURA BRAGA

cover by PAUL POPE

variant cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 5/18/21

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | 3 OF 6 | FC | DC

Five more incredible tales of the Man of Steel, told in an art style that pays tribute to his primary colors. In this issue we take visits to both Smallville and the Fortress of Solitude. We look at an object that was important to Superman on his trip to Earth, and we see the lasting impact that has on those around him. Plus, punching! Someone has to take down the electro-mechano-organic intelligence they call Kilgore, but even he's nothing compared to the massive monster waiting in the farthest reaches of space.

THE SWAMP THING #3

THE SWAMP THING #3

written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

card stock variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

ON SALE 5/4/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 10 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Reeling from his battle with the Pale Wanderer, Levi Kamei seeks the true nature of his transformations. And what better place to find his roots than the heart of the Green itself? There, he and Jennifer will encounter the realm's many denizens, including one known as Holland and...Poison Ivy? Who will aid Levi and who will harm him? If he is to pull Jennifer and himself back to the real world, Levi will need all the help he can get to tame the Swamp Thing running wild within.

TRUTH & JUSTICE #4

TRUTH & JUSTICE #4

written by JEFF TRAMMELL

art and cover by ROB GUILLORY

card stock variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

ON SALE 05/18/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

DIGITAL FIRST

A friend from Jason Todd's past is found dead in an alley, and the Red Hood is on the warpath for the killer. But in his pursuit, Jason finds himself facing down his own past and place within the Bat-Family. Can Jason outrun his demons, or will they drag him back to the grave?

WONDER WOMAN #772

WONDER WOMAN #772

written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

art and cover by TRAVIS MOORE

backup story written by JORDIE BELLAIRE

backup story art by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

ON SALE 5/11/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Wonder Woman may have outsmarted the beasts of Asgard for now, but nothing has prepared her for what's to come. Diana's darkest self has emerged as a new opponent, and she'll need help from an unexpected ally whose connection to thunder has inspired many a tale: Thor! Can this god-and-demi-goddess duo find out what has disturbed the balance of things? Or are they doomed to leave everything, including their lives, on the battlefield? Find out as this Norse narrative continues!

And in the backup story taking place during the younger days of our hero, Diana must dive deep into the depths of Themyscira's oceans to learn more about the mysterious manuscripts left to her. Little does she know, what lies beneath has many teeth and is dying to meet her. Beware the mighty megalodons and their appetites!

DC May 2021 Trade Paperbacks

FUTURE STATE: JUSTICE LEAGUE TP

FUTURE STATE: JUSTICE LEAGUE TP

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, RAM V, GEOFFREY THORNE, BRANDON THOMAS, BRANDON VIETTI, AND OTHERS

art by ROBSON ROCHA, DALE EAGLESHAM, CLAYTON HENRY, BRANDON PETERSON, MARCIO TAKARA, DANIEL SAMPERE, AND OTHERS

cover by DAN MORA

ON SALE 6/22/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN | 296 PAGES | FC | DC

Trade paperback

ISBN: 978-1-77951-065-5

The first Future State collections are here! In the far-flung future, an all-new Justice League must investigate the mysterious death of their greatest foes—the Legion of Doom! The Justice League Dark emerges from years of hiding to fight the villainous force stalking supernatural heroes and villains alike! John Stewart and his band of abandoned Green Lanterns must hold the line against an invasion of murderous zealots in an uncharted dark sector after their rings have stopped working! Barry Allen battles for the soul of his former Flash partner, Wally West! And Jackson Hyde and Andy Curry, son of Black Manta and daughter of Aquaman, must find each other again after being torn apart if they hope to escape the mysterious universe-spanning One Great Ocean!

Collects Future State: Justice League #1-2, Future State: The Flash #1-2, Future State: Green Lantern #1-2, and Future State: Aquaman #1-2.

FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN TP

FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN TP

written by JOHN RIDLEY, ANDREW CONSTANT, VITA AYALA, PAUL JENKINS, PAULA SEVENBERGEN, AND OTHERS

art by NICK DERINGTON, LAURA BRAGA, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, ANEKE, NICOLA SCOTT, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, AND OTHERS

cover by LADRÖNN

ON SALE 6/15/21

$34.99 US | $45.99 CAN | 368 PAGES | FC | DC

Trade paperback

ISBN: 978-1-77951-064-8

The first Future State collections are here! Giant, sprawling future Gotham City is under martial law, protected and regulated by a private security force led by the infamous Peacekeepers. Their mandate is to maintain the safety of the citizens of Gotham, regardless of any constitutional rights, and to hunt down, incarcerate, or kill all masked vigilantes, villains, and criminals in the city limits. It's a dangerous and violent look at a possible future Gotham City and the heroes and villains who live there!

Collects Future State: The Next Batman #1-4, select stories from Future State: Dark Detective #1-4, and Future State: Nightwing #1-2.

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN TP

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN TP

written by SEAN LEWIS, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, MARGUERITE BENNETT, MARK RUSSELL, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, and others

art by JOHN TIMMS, RILEY ROSSMO, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, STEVE PUGH, MIKEL JANíN, and others

cover by JOHN TIMMS

ON SALE 6/29/21

$39.99 US | $53.99 CAN | 456 PAGES | FC | DC

Trade paperback

ISBN: 978-1-77951-068-6

The first Future State collections are here! We all know the history of Superman and his family, but what lies ahead for them is just as exciting as what has come before. Peer across centuries as your favorite Kryptonians and their allies and enemies grow and change. Watch Jonathan Kent endeavor to establish himself as the true Superman while his father, Clark, battles in the arenas of Warworld. Peer into a far-flung era where Kara Zor-El, once Supergirl and now Superwoman, creates her own fortress of peace on the Moon. Cheer for Lois Lane as she tries to stop Lex Luthor from wrecking the United Planets.

Also featuring stories about the Guardian trying to keep Metropolis from crumbling in the absence of its regular protectors, Midnighter undertaking a secret mission to give Clark a fighting chance, and Shilo Norman, a.k.a. Mister Miracle, bouncing between both worlds, looking for the answer that links them both. Meet a brand-new version of Black Racer, and a transformed Legion of Super-Heroes. And to cap it off, join the millennium where Clark Kent's descendants protect the universe as the House of El.

Collects Future State: Superman of Metropolis #1-2, Future State: Superman: Worlds of War #1-2, Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #1-3, Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #1-2, Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes #1-2, and Future State: Superman: House of El #1.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS HARLEY QUINN HC

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS HARLEY QUINN HC

written by KATANA COLLINS

story by KATANA COLLINS and SEAN MURPHY

art by MATTEO SCALERA

cover by SEAN MURPHY

ON SALE 6/24/20

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN | 160 PAGES | FC |

DC BLACK LABEL

Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-014-3

Two years after the events of Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Azrael has wiped out criminals in Gotham, Jack Napier (formerly The Joker) is dead, Bruce Wayne (Batman) is in prison, and Harley Quinn is adjusting to life as a single mother, raising the twins she had with Jack.

But as new villains arise, Harley is forced to dance with madness once again and confront her own past with The Joker and Batman while helping the Gotham City police and an eager young FBI agent uncover the truth behind a series of gruesome murders.

This collection also features a chapter from Harley Quinn's newest digital-first series, Harley Quinn Black + White + Red, told in a traditional black-and-white format with the color red uniquely shaping Harley Quinn's story.

Collection includes Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #1-6 and a story from Harley Quinn Black + White + Red Digital Chapter 6.

ABSOLUTE SWAMP THING BY ALAN MOORE VOL. 3 HC

ABSOLUTE SWAMP THING BY ALAN MOORE VOL. 3 HC

written by ALAN MOORE

art by RICK VEITCH, ALFREDO ALCALA, JOHN TOTLEBEN, and others

cover by JOHN TOTLEBEN

ON SALE 10/26/21

$99.99 US | $130.99 CAN | 400 PAGES | FC

8.25" x 12.5"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-77951-219-2

In this new Absolute edition, Swamp Thing returns from Hell only to learn that Abby has fled Gotham City, where he runs afoul of Batman, Lex Luthor, and the Gotham City Police Department. Then, Swamp Thing travels across the galaxy, where his consciousness has been hurled. Trying to find his way back to Earth, he stops over on Thanagar, home of Hawkman; Rann, home of Adam Strange; and encounters the Green Lantern of a world of sentient plants.

Collects Swamp Thing #51–64 and DC Comics Presents #85.

AQUAMAN: DEEP DIVES TP

AQUAMAN: DEEP DIVES TP

written by STEVE ORLANDO, TOM TAYLOR, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, MARV WOLFMAN, and others

art by DANIEL SAMPERE, POP MHAN, AARON LOPRESTI, and others

cover by V KEN MARION and SANDU FLOREA

ON SALE 6/8/21

$16.99 US | $22.99 CAN | 168 PAGES | FC | DC

Trade paperback

ISBN: 978-1-77951-124-9

Dive into both the old and new complexities of Aquaman's legacy in this collection of classic tales and new imaginings from talent like Geoff Johns, Marv Wolfman, Tom Taylor, Steve Orlando, and more!

Discover threads from the Aquaman mythology featuring iconic characters such as Mera, Black Manta, and Aqualad. What personal missions will they embark on, and what showdowns will ensue?

Collects stories from Aquaman Giant #1-4 and Aquaman: Deep Dives #4, #6-7, and #9.

BATMAN: DAMNED TP

BATMAN: DAMNED TP

written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

art and cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 7/6/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN | 176 PAGES | FC

8.5" x 10.875"

Trade paperback

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-947-5

The Joker is dead. There is no doubt about that. But whether Batman finally snapped his scrawny neck or some other sinister force in Gotham City did the deed is still a mystery.

Problem is, Batman can't remember…and the more he digs into this labyrinthian case, the more his mind starts to doubt everything he's uncovering.

So who better to set him straight than…John Constantine? The problem with that is as much as John loves a good mystery, he loves messing with people's heads even more. So with John's "help," the pair will delve into the sordid underbelly of Gotham as they race toward the mind-blowing truth of who murdered The Joker.

Batman: Damned is an epic supernatural-horror graphic novel told by two of comics' greatest modern storytellers, Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo. This new title collects the revised miniseries, plus a sketch gallery and other bonus features.

BATMAN VOL. 3: GHOST STORIES HC

BATMAN VOL. 3: GHOST STORIES HC

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by GUILLEM MARCH, CARLO PAGULAYAN, RILEY ROSSMO, JAMES STOKOE, and others

cover by GUILLEM MARCH

ON SALE 6/15/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN | 176 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-77951-063-1

A bold new direction for Batman begins as Bruce Wayne's circumstances are forever changed. How did The Joker's rampage affect the citizens of Gotham City?

Bruce Wayne and the city he loves have changed dramatically following the events of "The Joker War," but Batman and his mission are eternal. The mysterious vigilante known as Ghost-Maker has known Bruce since they were teenagers, and he's made his decision. It's time Gotham City had a new hero.

Batman and Ghost-Maker go toe-to-toe to decide which of them will remain Gotham City's hero. Yet the city is changing faster than ever after "The Joker War," and with this change comes increasing dangers.

Collects Batman #101-105, a story from Detective Comics #1027, and Batman Annual #5.

DC COMICS: GENERATIONS HC

DC COMICS: GENERATIONS HC

written by DAN JURGENS, ANDY SCHMIDT, and ROBERT VENDITTI

art by IVAN REIS, BRYAN HITCH, YANICK PAQUETTE, JOHN ROMITA JR., KEVIN NOWLAN, DOUG BRAITHWAITE, RAGS MORALES, EMANUELA LUPACCINO, and others

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

ON SALE 6/8/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN | 184 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-77951-009-9

In these tales, a threat of cosmic proportions to DC's newest (and oldest) universe compels one of the most unusual groups of heroes ever assembled to take on the most mysterious foe they have ever encountered. Join the original Batman, Kamandi, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, Dr. Light, Steel, and Sinestro in their quest to save the universe before time runs out…

Collects Generations Shattered #1, Generations Forged #1, and the story "Generations Fractured" from Detective Comics #1027.

THE FLASH BY MARK WAID BOOK EIGHT TP

THE FLASH BY MARK WAID BOOK EIGHT TP

written by MARK WAID, BRIAN AUGUSTYN, and JOE CASEY

art by PAUL PELLETIER, DUNCAN ROULEAU, SCOTT KOLINS, DOUG BRAITHWAITE, and others

cover by STEVE LIGHTLE

ON SALE 6/15/21

$34.99 US | $45.99 CAN | 368 PAGES | FC | DC

Trade paperback ISBN: 978-1-77951-010-5

As this latest collection of Flash tales written by Mark Waid begins, meet Walter West, a Flash from a parallel reality where his beloved Linda Park died and the speedster doles out brutal justice to criminals as a response. Can the two Flashes co-exist long enough to stop Replicant, a villain with the combined powers of the Rogues Gallery? Better find out fast—the longer Walter West stays on Wally's Earth, the more he poses a threat to all of reality!

Collects The Flash #151-162, The Flash Annual #12, and pages from The Flash Secret Files #2.

FOURTH WORLD BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS HC

FOURTH WORLD BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS HC

written by JOHN BYRNE

art by JOHN BYRNE, WALTER SIMONSON, RON WAGNER, and others

cover by WALTER SIMONSON

ON SALE 7/13/21

$75.00 US | $99.00 CAN | 768 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-017-4

Legendary writer/artist John Byrne brought his unique vision to New Genesis and Apokolips in the 1990s—starting with the destruction of the twin worlds! Only Metron of the New Gods survives to journey to Earth to try to save the New Gods' future! But in the process, Metron discovers his own part in their destruction! Along the way, the Forever People and Lightray return as the pieces begin falling into place for Metron, but the answers he seeks lie beyond the impenetrable Source Wall.

Then, New Genesis and Apokolips are reborn as a single planet—and Highfather is to blame! With his son, Orion, and Takion, living avatar of the Source, Highfather sets his sights on the ultimate confrontation with Darkseid, master of Apokolips! And in the miniseries Genesis, Earth's heroes are losing their powers—thanks to the Godwave, a force that created gods and planets across the galaxy eons ago.

Collects New Gods #12-15 (1997), Jack Kirby's Fourth World #1-20, and Genesis #1-4.

GREEN LANTERN: JOHN STEWART — A CELEBRATION OF 50 YEARS HC

GREEN LANTERN: JOHN STEWART — A CELEBRATION OF 50 YEARS HC

written by DENNIS O'NEIL, LEN WEIN, JUDD WINICK, GEOFF JOHNS, and others

art by NEAL ADAMS, DAVE GIBBONS, DALE EAGLESHAM, ED BENES, and others

cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

ON SALE 6/22/21

$39.99 US | $53.99 CAN | 368 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-125-6

Fifty years after John Stewart's debut, this collection highlights the character's greatest moments over the decades—both spacefaring and earthbound—from his first appearance in the legendary O'Neil/Adams Green Lantern run, to taking over from Hal Jordan as Earth's Green Lantern, to being rechristened as the first mortal Guardian of the Universe.

This volume includes Green Lantern Vol. 2 #87, #182, and #185, Green Lantern Vol. 3 #74 and #156, Green Lantern Vol. 4 #49, Green Lantern: Mosaic #18, and Justice League of America #110.

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

written by GERRY CONWAY, PAUL LEVITZ, MARTIN PASKO, and STEVE ENGLEHART

art by DICK DILLIN, GEORGE TUSKA, and others

cover by KARL KERSCHL

ON SALE 7/6/21

$125.00 US | $163.00 CAN | 1,192 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-016-7

The JLA moves into the second half of the '70s with tales guest-starring the Justice Society of America, the Legion of Super-Heroes, and heroes from the long-gone past including Jonah Hex, the Viking Prince, Enemy Ace, and more. Plus, the League's mascot, Snapper Carr, turns against the team, the Phantom Stranger helps the team battle a returning pantheon of ancient gods, the Martian Manhunter faces Despero for the lives of the League, and the Secret Society of Super-Villains swap bodies with the World's Greatest Superheroes. Plus, Black Lightning is invited to join the JLA—but turns down the invitation for mysterious reasons.

Collects Justice League of America #147-182, Super-Team Family #11-14, DC Special #27, DC Special Series #6, Secret Society of Super-Villains #15, DC Comics Presents #17, and pages from Amazing World of DC comics #14.

SUICIDE SQUAD: CASUALTIES OF WAR TP

SUICIDE SQUAD: CASUALTIES OF WAR TP

written by KEITH GIFFEN

art by PACO MEDINA, RUSS HEATH, JOHN SEVERIN, and others

cover by PACO MEDINA and JOE SANCHEZ

ON SALE 6/29/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN | 296 PAGES | FC | DC

Trade paperback

ISBN: 978-1-77951-069-3

In the aftermath of "Our Worlds at War," Sgt. Rock—now a general—is back in action to lead the Suicide Squad to victory, or to death. But can the new Squad's leader come up with a plan to take on a biological weapon that's gone out of control?

Uncover who is really behind this new Suicide Squad in these tales. Can Rock's hastily formed team of Deadshot, Killer Frost, Major Disaster, Reactron, and Blackstarr stop trying to kill each other long enough to prevent the end of our entire planet as we know it?

Collects Suicide Squad #1-12 (2001).

TALES FROM THE DC DARK MULTIVERSE II HC

TALES FROM THE DC DARK MULTIVERSE II HC

stories and art by VARIOUS

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ON SALE 6/8/21

$34.99 US | $45.99 CAN | 368 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-007-5

The gateway into the Dark Multiverse has been opened...what stories will emerge? Follow Batman, Wonder Woman, and the Justice League as our heroes battle their way through these crumbling and shattered worlds!

Collects Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Hush #1; Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Flashpoint #1; Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Wonder Woman: War of the Gods #1; Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Crisis on Infinite Earths #1; and Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Dark Nights Metal #1, plus the stories that inspired these tales from Batman #619, Flashpoint #1, Wonder Woman: War of the Gods #4, Crisis on Infinite Earths #12, and Dark Nights: Metal #6.

TRANSMETROPOLITAN BOOK FIVE TP

TRANSMETROPOLITAN BOOK FIVE TP

written by WARREN ELLIS

art by DARICK ROBERTSON and RODNEY RAMOS

cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

ON SALE 6/22/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN | 296 PAGES | FC

Trade paperback

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-816-4

In a future where consumerism, superficiality, and corruption reign supreme, outlaw journalist Spider Jerusalem has decided to stop sitting idly by and watching the world crumble around him. With Spider back in the saddle, no one in the City is safe.

The forces of darkness are closing in on outlaw journalist Spider Jerusalem and his merry, filthy band in these final tales from Transmetropolitan #49-60.

