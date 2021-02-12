Batgirl, Robin, and a new Catgirl lead DC Asian superhero special

DC will be celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month this May in a special that includes creators like Jim Lee, Mariko Tamaki, Francis Manapul, and more.

DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration is a 96-page one-shot anthology starring and created by Asian and Asian Americans.

"The 96-page one-shot issue will commemorate DC's rich roster of Asian and Asian American characters, presenting new tales by some of the most lauded storytellers in comics," reads the publisher's description of DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration.

"Ram V— the current Catwoman series writer—will at last unveil the long-seeded mystery behind Shoes in an action-packed tale that follows the character as she becomes Catwoman's protégé, revealing her real name, secret origin, and who her mother is.

"Eisner Award-winning author Mariko Tamaki will continue her work on the Batman mythos and present an original Cassandra Cain story, marking the author's first time taking on DC's iconic Asian Batgirl," DC's description continues.

"Joining these stories, Minh Lê—the acclaimed writer behind the smash-hit middle grade graphic novel Green Lantern: Legacy—will team with artist Trung Le Nguyen (author and artist of The Magic Fish) for an all-new story featuring Vietnamese American Tai Pham, DC's newest Green Lantern co-created by Lê and Green Lantern: Legacy artist Andie Tong. This anthology marks Nguyen's first work with DC."

(Image credit: Jim Lee/Alex Sinclair (DC))

Additional creators involved in DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration include:

Jim Lee and Alex Sinclair

Gene Luen Yang and Bernard Chang

Francis Manapul

Greg Pak

Alyssa Wong

Marcio Takara

Sumit Kumar

Amy Chu

Marcus To

Dustin Nguyen

Cliff Chiang

Jen Bartel

Gurihiru

Additional characters planned for inclusion are Damian Wayne, the al Ghul clan, Katana, Lady Shiva, the Atom, Dana Tan, Red Arrow, Lady Shiva, and the New Super-Man.

DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration goes on sale May 11 in comic book stores and on digital platforms.

