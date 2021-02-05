Former Robin Jason Todd hunts Batman & friends in new Red Hood ongoing series

The former Robin Jason Todd will be hunting Batman and his adopted family (a.k.a. The Bat-Family) in the first arc of a new DC ongoing series debuting this summer called Future State: Gotham. This would be the first ongoing series spinning out of the two-month 'Future State' event.

Set in the alt-reality future of that current 'Future State' event, Future State: Gotham is happening in a time where Gotham is ruled by a tyrannical force known as the Magistrate and their forces police Batman's city like the Dark Knight never would. Vigilantes are illegal and shot on sight, and Jason Todd (a.k.a. The Red Hood) has been recruited to hunt down the new Batman and his former allies.

"Disaster strikes Gotham City and all evidence points to Tim Fox, The Next Batman! Jason Todd chooses justice over his family and allies when The Magistrate enlists him to bring in the new Batman, dead or alive!" reads DC's description of the new series. "Featuring the entire cast from the popular DC Future State Batman titles, Future State Gotham begins the next chapter in this inevitable world of tomorrow and does so with this dynamic, noirish format."

The 'Rebirth' era Red Hood series ended in December with Red Hood #52, making this to some degree a defacto replacement Red Hood title on shelves each month - at least for the time being.

Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver are writing Future State: Gotham's Red Hood story, which is scheduled to last six issues. Giannis Milonogiannis is drawing this Red Hood arc. Given the title of the series as 'Future State: Gotham' as opposed to 'Future State: Red Hood,' odds are that future arcs could center on other Gotham characters ala the classic Legends of the Dark Knight series.

Future State: Gotham #1 goes on sale on May 11.

