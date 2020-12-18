DC March 2021 solicitations and covers revealed including Infinite Frontier

Get your first look at DC's next big era, 'Infinite Frontier,' with these just-released DC March 2021 solicitations. Like 'Rebirth' and 'New 52' before it, this is a line-wide recalibration of DC's characters - like a new season of television, with some returning favorites, some new ones, and some new names behind some returning favorites.

But Batman is still Batman, and DC's Dark Knight is showing off his big extended family with a new Harley Quinn series, new creative teams on Detective Comics and Nightwing, and even a third title for himself and his allies - Batman: Urban Legends. The flagship Batman title is carrying on with what was working for them in 2021, with writer James Tynion IV and returning artist Jorge Jimenez beginning this next arc. Newsarama spoke with Tynion about the DC game plan for the Batman family of titles earlier this week.

Much of the news in these DC March 2021 solicitations was covered earlier this month by Newsarama, but there remain a few morsels of information to glean from it.

First, some unexpected news for Justice League Dark fans. The current ongoing series was announced to be returning in March, but it appears it will actually be a back-up serial to the main Justice League title instead of a title unto itself. Series writer Ram V remains onboard and will be joined by former Justice League artist Xermanico.

Speaking of back-ups, Damian Wayne is getting a story of his own in a serialized story beginning in Batman #106 and continuing to Detective Comics #1034. Titled 'Demon or Detective,' the son of Bruce Wayne is running away from home and apparently back into the (hopefully) warm embrace of his mother, Talia al Ghul. There's no word on if he makes it ultimately, but DC says he'll be learning about a new faction of his family's League of Assassins: the League of Lazarus (as in the Lazarus Pits his grandfather Ra's al Ghul and others use to resurrect themselves).

The Head of the Demon himself will be returning in March, as the penultimate issue of Neal Adams' Batman vs. Ra's al Ghul limited series is back on the schedule. The previous issue hit shelves just before the onset of the COVD-19 pandemic, and fans have been waiting since then to find it when (or if) it would be completed.

As a reminder, if you see arrows in the image boxes and an "Image 1 of x" in the upper left corner, there are multiple variant covers to check out. Click the left and right arrows to see them all.

And you can also refresh your memory about the DC November 2020, December 2020, January 2021, and February 2021 solicitations here.

INFINITE FRONTIER #0

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by SCOTT SNYDER, GEOFF JOHNS, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, GEOFFREY THORNE, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, JOËLLE JONES, and TIM SHERIDAN

art by JOHN TIMMS, HOWARD PORTER, JOËLLE JONES, JORGE JIMENEZ, ALITHA MARTINZEZ, DAVID MARQUEZ, STEPHEN BYRNE, JAMAL IGLE, DEXTER SOY, RAFA SANDOVAL, ALEX MALEEV, JOHN ROMITA JR., and others

wraparound cover by DAN JURGENS and MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 3/2/21

$5.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $6.99 US

The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe.

In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns!

This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

written by CHIP ZDARSKY, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, and BRANDON THOMAS

art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCOS TO, RYAN BENJAMIN, LAURA BRAGA, and MAX DUNBAR

cover by HICHAM HABCHI

Batman/Red Hood variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Batman/Grifter variant cover by KAEL NGU

blank variant cover

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 3/9/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

Batman may be the biggest name in Gotham City, but there are lots of other heroes—and villains—who will get a turn to shine in Batman: Urban Legends, a brand-new monthly series tying into the biggest events in Gotham City. The series begins with these can't-miss tales:

• Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky enters the world of Gotham City with celebrated Detective Comics and DC Future State: Robin Eternal artist Eddy Barrows for a six-part story chronicling Red Hood's investigation of a new drug sweeping through Gotham. It's a night that will change his life forever—and put him in Batman's crosshairs.

• Writer of the DC Future State "Grifters" story Matthew Rosenberg picks up where he left off, continuing from the pages of Batman #101! Superstar artist Ryan Benjamin joins the team as we learn why Cole Cash is in Gotham in a tale that hints at what Halo might be...and we also get Batman vs. Grifter—round two!

• New Harley Quinn writer Stephanie Phillips and DC Future State: The Next Batman artist Laura Braga join forces for a Harley tale set just before the launch of her new series. Harley's determined to sort out her history with Poison Ivy—but first, she'll have to find her!

• Coming off the DC Future State "Outsiders" tale, writer Brandon Thomas begins a three-part saga reuniting Black Lightning, Katana, and Metamorpho. But this reunion quickly turns into a confrontation with a figure from Katana's past, in a story drawn by fan-favorite artist Max Dunbar (Champions, Dungeons and Dragons, Judge Dredd)!

THE JOKER #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

written by JAMES TYNION IV

backup story written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

backup story art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

variant cover by FRANK QUITELY

variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

team variant cover by

MARK BROOKS—minimum order 250 copies

blank variant cover

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS

ON SALE 3/9/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Following the events of Infinite Frontier #1, The Joker is the most wanted man in the world! But the Clown Prince of Crime is several steps ahead of law enforcement—and he's on the run overseas. James Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the manhunt of his life and the last piece of a storied career…but what mysterious and deadly forces are also in pursuit of The Joker?

And in the backup story, following the events of the smash hit Punchline #1, DC's most controversial new villain navigates the infrastructure of Blackgate Penitentiary—while on the outside, Harper Row takes up the mantle of Bluebird to stop her brother from falling under Punchline's influence.

HARLEY QUINN #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

team variant cover by YOSHITAKA AMANO—minimum order 250 copies

blank card stock variant cover

ON SALE 3/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Ahem! You better read this closely, 'cause we've got a red-hot relaunch on our hands here—and I should know! Harley Quinn here to let everyone know that I got a brand-new monthly series here with a brand-new status quo. I'm coming back to Gotham City to make up for the sins of my past, and help the city recover from "The Joker War"!

But there's no welcoming committee waiting for me, your favorite Maid of Mischief! And between you and me, some real creeps are working to keep the city broken. We can't let that happen, can we? Rising-star writer Stephanie Phillips, my new partner in crime, takes me into a bold new era with her partner in artistic crime Riley Rossmo, who I gotta say designed a real nice new costume for me. You're not gonna wanna miss this one, folks!

CRIME SYNDICATE #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by ANDY SCHMIDT

art by KIERAN McKEOWN

backup story art by BRYAN HITCH

cover by JIM CHEUNG

variant cover by SKAN

ON SALE 3/2/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 6 | FC | DC

Spinning out of Dark Nights: Death Metal, the Multiverse is reborn—and Earth-3 with it! In this six-issue miniseries, witness the true origins of the malevolent makers of mayhem known as the Crime Syndicate as a common foe unites them! But how long can alliances last between villains like these?

Also in this issue, it's the origin of Ultraman in our special backup story drawn by superstar artist Bryan Hitch!

SUICIDE SQUAD #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

art and cover by EDUARDO PANSICA

and EDUARDO PANSICA

variant cover by GERALD PAREL

ON SALE 3/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Things have changed for Task Force X. As Peacemaker takes over as field leader, there will be no more avenging or defending for the government's top-secret task force of killers, thieves, and criminals. Amanda Waller—now back in control of the Squad—sends a new Squad into Arkham Asylum to "recruit" the deadly Court of Owls assassin Talon while she interviews another new candidate: Superboy.

SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

written by JOHN RIDLEY, WES CRAIG, BRANDON EASTON, DAN WATTERS, and MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by CLAYTON HENRY, WES CRAIG, STEVE LIEBER, DANI, and JILL THOMPSON

cover by GARY FRANK

variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

variant cover by YOSHITAKA AMANO

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 3/16/21

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 OF 6 | FC | DC

This new series presents fresh new visions of the Man of Steel in his two signature colors of red and blue! Around the world, everyone knows that when they see a red and blue streak in the sky, it's not a bird...it's not a plane...it's Superman.

To start things off, Academy Award-winning writer of DC Future State: The Next Batman John Ridley joins artist Clayton Henry (Batman/Superman) to tell a story of Clark Kent as he confronts a villain who still haunts him, in a story that shows what Superman can mean to a whole country. Then, Brandon Easton (DC Future State's "Mister Miracle") and Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) take readers to the streets of Metropolis to show how one hero can mean so much to an individual in pain.

Plus, writer/artist Wes Craig (Deadly Class) tells a tale of Superman's early days and the man who inspired him to become the hero he is today! And Marguerite Bennett (DC Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman) and artist Jill Thompson give us a tale of teenage Clark Kent, while Dan Watters and Dani, the team behind Coffin Bound, bring us an outlandish fable about what happens when all colors are stolen!

THE SWAMP THING #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

ON SALE 3/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 10 | FC | DC

Swamp Thing returns in a new 10-issue series that stars Levi Kamei as the next Guardian of the Green. Unable to control his transformation into the monstrous Swamp Thing, Levi is thrust into the harsh, unforgiving mystery of grisly murders committed by a supernatural desert legend. Levi must revisit past events in his homeland of India and face the deadly reality of a ravenous new villain in order to comprehend what he is truly, and horrifyingly, becoming. A new era of global action and horror blossoms here, and Swamp Thing will be at the root of it!

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 3/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Welcome to Teen Titans Academy! Packed with both new, super-powered teens and numerous dark secrets, Teen Titans Academy's student body includes Shazam; a new Australian speedster; a trio of Goth(am) teen expatriates obsessed with Batman—and one member of this first class will become the deadly Red X. Original New Teen Titans including Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy take on the role of teachers and mentors for superpowered teens. Their goal: to shape the next generation of heroes.

SUPERMAN #29

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

backup story written by SEAN LEWIS

art by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

backup story art by SAMI BASRI

cover by PHIL HESTER

wraparound variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

ON SALE 3/9/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson jumps from DC Future State back to the present for a two-part story that spans Superman and Action Comics this month!

In "The Golden Age," Jonathan Kent steps back to examine his father's legacy. When a monstrous foe from outer space attacks Clark—and nearly kills him!—this young hero must consider the fact that his father died once before, and the Legion of Super-Heroes told him he could die again. Any threat could be the one—including this one!

And in the new backup "Tales of Metropolis" story, writer Sean Lewis (DC Future State: Superman of Metropolis) and artist Sami Basri (Harley Quinn) follow Jimmy Olsen on a quest to meet of some of the city's more colorful denizens, beginning with Bibbo Bibbowski!

ACTION COMICS #1029

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

backup story written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

backup story art by MICHAEL AVON OEMING

variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

ON SALE 3/23/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

"The Golden Age" reaches its conclusion in this issue that continues directly from Superman #29! Following an almost-deadly attack by an alien foe, the new Superman realizes that any threat could be the one! Neither Superboy nor Superman know what's behind this latest attack. Two words: the Wall.

Plus, in an all-new backup "Tale of Metropolis," writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad continue the Midnighter story they started in DC Future State. But is the DC Universe ready for Trojan Solutions?

BATMAN #106

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

backup story written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

backup story art by GLEB MELNIKOV

wraparound variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 3/2/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Following the tragic events of Infinite Frontier #1, Batman and his new ally, Ghost-Maker, must reckon with a new gang operating in Gotham City—but are they connected to the reemergence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, shadowy billionaire Simon Saint pitches an advanced law-enforcement system to the new mayor! The creative team behind the epic "The Joker War" returns with a thrill-packed, dangerous new storyline called "The Cowardly Lot."

Plus, the backup story "Demon or Detective" begins as Damian Wayne is on the run! After everything Damian has gone through, can he escape Gotham and find his way back to where his journey started—to his mother, Talia al Ghul? This two-part tale concludes this month in Detective Comics #1034!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1034

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art and cover by DAN MORA

backup story written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

backup story art by GLEB MELNIKOV

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 3/23/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

DC Future State may be over—but the present looks tense! With the loss of his fortune and manor, the election of Mayor Nakano, and the growing anti-vigilante sentiment in Gotham, Bruce Wayne must rethink how to be Batman...or risk being left behind by his own city. To make matters worse, a catastrophic crime wave has taken hold of the city, culminating in a murder mystery that hits close to home—the suspects mount, the clues multiply, and the trail of bodies hasn't ended yet! Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and superstar artist Dan Mora begin an exciting, surprising, and death-defying new chapter of Detective Comics.

Plus, in the second and concluding chapter of "Demon or Detective," Damian Wayne meets a startling new faction from his family's checkered past...but what is the League of Lazarus?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #16

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

variant cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

ON SALE 3/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

In the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal, catch a glimpse of brave new worlds within the DC Universe...but what are these strange planets? As we delve into the parallel lives of the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight, we'll meet new villains, new heroes, alternate realities, and a transdimensional collision that you will need to see to believe! It's the dastardly debut of a cadre of new villains, including the Spider Lady and her poisonous webs, Dr. Atom, who sports a Kryptonite pendant, and the maniacal machinations of the Unknown Wizard! You've never seen Batman and Superman like this before—so buckle up and get ready for the start of a new era courtesy of writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Ivan Reis!

CATWOMAN #29

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by RAM V

art by FERNANDO BLANCO

cover by JOËLLE JONES

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

ON SALE 3/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

So far, Selina Kyle's ambitious plan to gain control of Alleytown has been going purrfectly, but she's about to run headlong into a brand-new foe—and pass right through them...? Riddle us this, Catwoman! What do the Khadym mob, a non-corporeal assassin, and Poison Ivy have in common? And when it comes to solving riddles, there's only one person Selina can go to—no matter how much she hates the idea.

THE FLASH #768

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by JEREMY ADAMS

art and cover by BRANDON PETERSON

variant cover by IAN MacDONALD

ON SALE 3/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

The retirement of Wally West begins! After the events spanning from DC Universe: Rebirth to Heroes in Crisis to Dark Nights: Death Metal, the former Kid Flash decides to call it quits. But the current Flash needs his former partner now more than ever. As fallout from Infinite Frontier hits the Flash, Barry Allen and Wally West must confront the past by way of a Justice League led by Green Arrow.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #59

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

backup story written by RAM V

backup story art by XERMANICO

wraparound variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 3/16/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Writer Brian Michael Bendis reunites with artist David Marquez (Miles Morales, Iron Man, Batman/Superman) for a new, star-studded Justice League featuring Superman, Batman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, new DC powerhouse Naomi, and...is that Black Adam?! Superman is leading the charge to reinvent the Justice League—and at the same time, a new, cosmic-powered threat arrives from Naomi's homeworld to rule the Earth!

And in the backup story, dark days lie ahead for the new Justice League Dark. Zatanna and John Constantine take a road trip, only to discover horror around the bend as a friend—and sometime foe—is reborn in fire! A legend is destroyed, and another takes a terrible turn, as Merlin reveals the beginning of a new, blood-drenched plot for all humankind. So begins writer Ram V's new journey into the abyss with the Justice League Dark and artist Xermanico!

NIGHTWING #78

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

variant cover by SKAN

ON SALE 3/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Nightwing is back—and his drive to keep Blüdhaven safe has never been stronger! But his adopted city has elected a new mayor with the last name Zucco. When Nightwing enlists Batgirl's help in investigating the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, she unearths details that will shock and fundamentally change the hero.

The New York Times bestselling team of writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Injustice) and artist Bruno Redondo (Injustice, Suicide Squad) are about to take Nightwing to the next stage of his evolution as a hero!

WONDER WOMAN #770

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

art and cover by TRAVIS MOORE

backup story written by JORDIE BELLAIRE

backup story art by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

wraparound variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

ON SALE 3/9/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

What. Is. Happening?! Wonder Woman just woke up in the middle of battle, with rampaging hordes of mythological beasts bearing down on her! Not even the Princess of the Amazons can survive such an assault, but that's okay—it's just another day in Valhalla! The warriors here spend their days fighting and their nights drinking—and if they die in combat they'll be resurrected in time for the party. Strange, though, that no one seems surprised to see Wonder Woman in this crowd. It's up to Diana to find out why things are going wrong in the Sphere of the Gods—and whether it has anything to do with what landed her in the Norse afterlife.

This bombastic adventure comes from the new creative team of writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad (DC Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman) and artist Travis Moore (Nightwing)!

In the backup story, the world may know her as Wonder Woman, but once upon a time she was just Diana of Themyscira, a young girl struggling through adolescence on the shores of a mysterious island. Brought to you by Eisner Award winner Jordie Bellaire and fan-favorite artist Paul Ganucheau, this new backup story will present an intimate look into the princess's upbringing and the hidden secrets of her past.

SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art by MEGHAN HETRICK

cover by YASMINE PUTRI

variant cover by EJIKURE

ON SALE 3/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Celebrating Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary, Sensational Wonder Woman will explore everything that makes Wonder Woman the sensational hero she is.

During a battle with Doctor Psycho, Wonder Woman sacrifices herself to stop the villain, only to be hit with a psychic blast that traps her in an alternate reality. With the help of Hawkgirl, Wonder Woman has to remember who she is before it's too late.

THE MYSTERY OF THE MEANEST TEACHER: A JOHNNY CONSTANTINE GRAPHIC NOVEL TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by RYAN NORTH

art and cover by DEREK CHARM

ON SALE 6/1/21

$9.99 US | $13.50 CAN

144 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-123-3

After angering a number of hostile spirits in England, 13-year-old magician Johnny Constantine has to find a way out of the country. Persuading his parents to send him to America, John arrives at the Junior Success Boarding School in Salem, Massachusetts. But once there, he finds himself to be something of an outcast. And he is convinced that his homeroom teacher really has it in for him. Worse, he's sure she's really a witch.

Fortunately, John is able to find one kindred spirit at school with whom he's able to form an alliance—another misfit named Anna, who also happens to have her own developing magical powers. John recruits Anna in his efforts to uncover the truth about Ms. Kayla and expose the meanest teacher's real identity to the world.

Joined by a friendly demon named Etrigan, these two amateur sleuths will uncover clues and stumble upon forces beyond their control in a humorous series of misadventures.

CATWOMAN: SOULSTEALER (THE GRAPHIC NOVEL) TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by SARAH J. MAAS

adaptation by LOUISE SIMONSON

art and cover by SAMANTHA DODGE

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 6/1/21

$16.99 US | $22.99 CAN

208 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9641-4

Sarah J. Maas's young adult novel is adapted as a graphic novel by comics legend Louise Simonson and artist Samantha Dodge!

It's been two years since Selina Kyle last set eyes on Gotham City...and now that Batman is gone, Selina is back! Or at least, Holly Vanderhees is. As Gotham's newest socialite, she'll put her old talent for picking pockets to new use while rubbing shoulders with the city's finest citizens. But her past is catching up to her, and she is running out of time...

Luke Fox has been looking for just the right opportunity to show Batman he can protect the city from Gotham's worst as Batwing. When several high-profile fundraisers are disturbed, Luke's clandestine activities clash with his parents' expectations. As a scion of one of Gotham's finest families, he's expected to attend these events with pride. As Batwing, he's trying to stop a new team of villains from ruining his mother's plans. Now he feels permanently one step behind...

Will Selina have what it takes to outsmart Batwing before it's too late? Or will she be the final victim of her greatest heist yet?

TEEN TITANS: RAVEN HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by KAMI GARCIA

art and cover by GABRIEL PICOLO

ON SALE 3/16/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN

192 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-727-3

Now in hardcover, this New York Times bestselling book makes the perfect addition to any library and the perfect gift for fans!

When a tragic accident takes the life of 17-year-old Raven Roth's foster mom—and Raven's memory—she moves to New Orleans to recover and finish her senior year of high school.

Starting over isn't easy. Raven remembers everyday stuff like how to solve math equations and make pasta, but she can't remember her favorite song or who she was before the accident. And when impossible things start happening, Raven begins to think it might even be better not to know who she was before.

But as she grows closer to her new friends her foster sister, Max, and Tommy Torres; a guy who accepts her for who she is now, Raven has to decide if she's ready to face what's buried in the past...and the darkness building inside her.

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia and fan-favorite artist Gabriel Picolo comes this riveting tale of finding the strength to face who you are and learning to trust others—and yourself.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #6

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

variant cover by TULA LOTAY

ON SALE 3/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 9 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

With the help of the Council of Firsts, Skinner's team has learned the secret sacrifice required to obtain the Blood of Light—their only hope of stopping the Beast from destroying humanity and conquering the world. Finally within reach of the remedy, the crew sends one of its own on the grueling last leg of the mission—but a devastating betrayal and an unwelcome revelation about Skinner's quest for immortality could sabotage the expedition.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN BLACK & WHITE #4

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, BECKY CLOONAN, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, and KARL KERSCHL

art by NICK BRADSHAW, RILEY ROSSMO, TERRY DODSON, RACHEL DODSON, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, and KARL KERSCHL

cover by BECKY CLOONAN

variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Two-Face variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 3/23/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 4 OF 6 | FC | DC

Gotham City's past, present, and future all come together to haunt the Dark Knight in exhilarating new stories from some of comics' most noted luminaries as Batman Black & White continues!

• Eisner Award-winning writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil, Stillwater) and fan-favorite artist Nick Bradshaw (Wolverine & the X-Men, Spidey) team up for a story that brings Poison Ivy to the front door of Wayne Manor to demand ecological responsibility from Bruce Wayne!

• Superstar writer Joshua Williamson (The Flash, Batman/Superman, Justice League vs. Suicide Squad) pairs with superstar artist Riley Rossmo (Harley Quinn, Dark Nights: Death Metal: Robin King, Martian Manhunter) for a horrific night in Gotham as a new villain emerges, as seen through the eyes of Batman himself.

• Eisner Award-winning writer/artist Becky Cloonan (Wonder Woman, Gotham Academy) concocts a murder mystery for Batman to solve set at a circus, featuring art by legendary artist Terry Dodson (Wonder Woman, X-Men, Adventureman).

• Red-hot cartoonist Daniel Warren Johnson puts Batman at the mercy of Two-Face. Batman will have to remember the words of Alfred Pennyworth if he's going to make it through this ordeal alive.

• Karl Kerschl, artist of Gotham Academy, writes and draws a tale of Batman investigating the occult mysteries of Gotham City's past with his new Robin...Gotham Academy's Maps Mizoguchi?!

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM KING

art and cover by CLAY MANN

variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

ON SALE 3/16/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 4 OF 12 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

The Joker has hidden a bomb in Gotham—but there might be a bigger explosion if Batman proves his suspicions true, and Catwoman actually knows where it is! It's a dangerous secret that threatens to destroy the couple's relationship in its early days, and it's going to reverberate throughout their time together. In the present day, it will affect how Selina handles Andrea Beaumont, a.k.a. Phantasm, who has a vendetta to carry out against the Clown Prince of Crime, fueled by the righteous fury of a mother who lost her son.

And this whole chain of events is what ultimately leads to Catwoman killing The Joker in the future—a secret she can't keep from her daughter, Batwoman, much longer. Particularly now that old man Penguin is involved.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS HARLEY QUINN #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

story by SEAN MURPHY and KATANA COLLINS

written by KATANA COLLINS

art by MATTEO SCALERA

cover by SEAN MURPHY

variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

ON SALE 3/23/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 6 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL

Gotham City's fate hangs in the balance in this conclusion to Harley Quinn's quest to catch a serial killer!

Harley knew the risks when she agreed to help the GTO capture Gotham's most savage new criminals, and all her fears have come to pass. Her pursuit of Starlet and the Producer has magnified the overwhelming responsibilities of motherhood, endangered her life and loved ones, and forced her to revisit the most painful memories of her own criminal past.

Now, on the eve of Starlet's final spectacular act at the Gotham Film Festival, the case has become personal. As Harley grieves a shocking personal loss, she prepares to risk everything to prove she can deliver on her commitments and bring the case to a close. With one final assist from Bruce, Harley heads to center stage for a showdown that will make or break Gotham's future—and determine Harley's role within it.

BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by NEAL ADAMS

art and cover by NEAL ADAMS

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 3/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 6 | FC | DC

At last, the miniseries by legendary comics talent Neal Adams is back! Everyone knows that Gotham City needs Batman—but a shadowy group is running a competition to replace him. Will they choose a man with the necessary skills to keep the people of Gotham safe? Or do they have something else in mind? Either way, Deadman has his own idea of the next steps to take!

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art and cover by NICK ROBLES

ON SALE 3/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

"The Faerie King," the next major arc of The Dreaming: Waking Hours, begins here! Heather After has a theory about just where Ruin's lost love might be found…but the realm of Faerie is a dangerous place under the best of circumstances, and as Ruin, Heather, and Jophiel will quickly find when they cross between worlds, the circumstances there have changed quite a bit! Don't miss this jumping-on point for the series The Hollywood Reporter calls "a contemporary version of what Gaiman had achieved with The Sandman"!

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #12

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by LADÖNN

ON SALE 3/9/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | 12 OF 12 | DC

It's Hal Jordan vs. Hector Hammond, and our Emerald Knight will need to summon all of his willpower to face down the psionic madman. Check out Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's grand finale more than two years in the making! This tale touches on every plot thread from the entire run, and it's fully charged with fantasy, sci-fi, and Green Lantern lore. Say it with us now, "In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night..."

JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by KAMI GARCIA

art by JASON BADOWER and MICO SUAYAN

cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

variant cover by JASON BADOWER

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT | ON SALE 3/30/21

$5.99 US | 32 PAGES | 8 OF 8 | FC

8.5" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Ready or not, Harley Quinn is in a race against time to end The Joker's reign of terror. Can she do it before he wreaks havoc in the Gotham Arena…and kills thousands of music fans attending the Event Horizon concert? More importantly, will she do it without ending The Joker's life—or can she live with the consequences either way?

LOONEY TUNES #259

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by SHOLLY FISCH

art and cover by WALTER CARZON

ON SALE 3/16/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Slightly used cockatoos? Freeze-dried pants? Whatever you want (or even don't want), Acme's relentless door-to-door salesman, Daffy Duck, has it…and he won't get out of your living room until you buy a dozen. Not even if you're Marvin the Martian and your living room is orbiting the Earth in a flying saucer. How can Marvin get on with his invasion plans when neither ray guns nor an instant alien army (just add water) can put the brakes on Daffy's nonstop hard sell? If Marvin can't find any other way out, he might even have to resort to (gasp!) buying something!

MAD MAGAZINE #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

stories and art by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

ON SALE 4/13/21

$5.99 US | 56 PAGES | FC

Gaze into the wonders of tomorrow, courtesy of yesterday's MAD! It's our far-flung future issue, in which we look back at the shape of things to come, including parodies of time-travelling sci-fi flicks like "Back to the Future" and "The Matrix." Plus, MAD examines prognosticators like astrology, palm reading, and, just for good measure, extra sensory perception! We predict there will be a new Fold-In by Johnny Sampson, too!

MAN-BAT #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by DAVE WIELGOSZ

art by SUMIT KUMAR

cover by KYLE HOTZ

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 3/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 5 | FC | DC

Man-Bat is on the run from the law following a horrific night of blood and mayhem on the streets of Gotham. But the police aren't what Kirk Langstrom's monstrous alter ego should worry about...it's Task Force X, better known as the Suicide Squad. To undo the damage he caused, Man-Bat must seek out a cure for the innocents he has injured, all while staying out of the deadly sights of the world's most dangerous mercenaries!

THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by JOHN RIDLEY

art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ANDREA CUCCHI

cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and MARCO MASTRAZZO

variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 3/30/21

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 8.5" x 10.875"

3 OF 5 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

1983. Japan. Tatsu Yamashiro's life has been taken from her. Her home, her children, her husband are all gone. With nothing left but a burning pain and the sword that stole her family from her, Tatsu begins a long journey of healing, self-discovery, agency, and rebirth. This is the story of Tatsu Yamashiro, the woman known to many as Katana—a hero who became more than the world ever intended for her, ultimately making a family of like-minded Outsiders who rally together for the common good amidst xenophobia and oppression.

The long-awaited miniseries written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Let It Fall) and beautifully illustrated by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi continues to look at the mythology of the DC Universe as seen through the prism of DC Super Heroes who come from traditionally disenfranchised groups.

RORSCHACH #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

ON SALE 3/9/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 12 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Common tragedies can bind two people together, sometimes in all the wrong ways. The investigation into a famous comic book creator's relationship with a deranged young girl takes the detective to places he never wanted to go. Witness how a woman raised to fear the squid invasion and distrust facts seeks a man whose creations embody strength, justice, and truth, and compels him to trade his paper heroes for flesh and blood.

STRANGE ADVENTURES #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM KING

art by MITCH GERADS and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

cover by MITCH GERADS

variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

ON SALE 3/30/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 9 OF 12 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

The Pykkts are attacking Earth. As the only warrior in all the cosmos to ever defeat them, Adam Strange leads the planet's mightiest heroes in all-out war! The only thing is, evidence is mounting that Adam's victory on Rann may not have been everything he says it was. There is time unaccounted for, circumstances left unexplained. Even Batman has started to wonder about his friend. Sure, they are fighting side by side right now, but who will answer for all the things that got them here? Why, Alanna Strange, of course! It's time for the Rannian princess to go out and set the record straight. The hit series continues on a bimonthly schedule.

SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by JEFF LEMIRE

art and cover by JEFF LEMIRE

ON SALE 3/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 6 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

The clock is tick-tick-ticking down. Soon all the nasty hybrid beasts that roam the Earth will get sick and die. And it's all thanks to our beloved Father and his incredible science virus! He's doing it for all of you, because Father loves you very much, and soon you and all his other very good, special friends will get to walk upon the desiccated corpses of the villainous creatures that took our home from us! What a joyous time that will be! What's that? Oh my! It's almost time! Let's pack our bags, brush our teeth, and remember to never lie to Father! Because lying is what a hybrid would do, and you're much better than one of them, right?

TRUTH & JUSTICE #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by BRANDON EASTON

art by JAHNOY LINDSAY

cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN and RICHARD FRIEND

ON SALE 3/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

As DC's new anthology series continues, prisoners around Metropolis are waking up in their old homes, unaware of how they got there and being accused of escaping from Stryker's Island. Superman will need to use all of his powers, and his journalistic skills, if he's going to save the prisoners and get them properly exonerated!



DARK KNIGHTS: DEATH METAL: THE DARKEST KNIGHT TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, JAMES TYNION IV, PETER J. TOMASI, MARGUERITE BENNETT, FRANK TIERI, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, GARTH ENNIS, CHIP ZDARSKY, BECKY CLOONAN, VITA AYALA, and CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

art by EDDY BARROWS, FRANCIS MANAPUL, TONY S. DANIEL, JUAN GEDEON, RILEY ROSSMO, JAMAL IGLE, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, JOëLLE JONES, DOUG MAHNKE, KHARY RANDOLPH, BECKY CLOONAN, DAN PANOSIAN, and EDUARDO RISSO

cover by TONY S. DANIEL

ON SALE 4/20/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN | 208 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-792-1

As Earth has been taken over by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League fights to survive! The stories collected here expand the tapestry of metal mayhem from Dark Nights: Death Metal.

These epic tales introduce Robin King, along with a sentient Batmobile and Batmanasaurus Rex, as well as a drag race from hell starring the extended Flash Family. Then, it's the trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman versus the Anti-Monitor, Superboy Prime, and Darkseid! Plus, Owlman, President Superman, Iris West, Captain Carrot, and Guy Gardner team up, and we witness the fallout from the World's Greatest Heroes' battle against Perpetua!

Collects Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1, Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal #1, Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis #1, Dark Nights: Death Metal Multiverse's End #1, and Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook #1.

THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

art by JOCK and EDUARDO RISSO

cover by JOCK

ON SALE 4/6/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN | 232 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-446-3

Now available in softcover! The Batman Who Laughs is enacting a sinister plan across the Multiverse—something both terrifying and oddly familiar. When Bruce Wayne realizes the only way to stop this madman is to kill him, he must consider violating the very rule Batman can't ever break...the rule that created the Batman Who Laughs! As Bruce begins to realize that all the mistakes he's made are somehow connected, the Batman Who Laughs unleashes a brand-new evil. Enter one of the most punishing Batmen of the Dark Multiverse: the Grim Knight! Collects The Batman Who Laughs #1-7 and The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight #1.

DCEASED: DEAD PLANET HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, STEFANO GAUDIANO, and GIGI BALDASSINI

cover by DAVID FINCH

ON SALE 4/27/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN | 224 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-795-2

The end of the world was just the beginning! After a corrupted Anti-Life Equation turned billions into monsters—including the World's Greatest Heroes—our planet was as good as dead. Years later, a distress call brings Damian Wayne, Jon Kent, and Cassie Sandsmark—the Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman of Earth-2—back to a dead planet...but what will this new Justice League find waiting for them? If life still exists on Earth, who—or—what—is lying in wait for these heroes?

But it isn't just the anti-living our heroes have to worry about, because John Constantine, Swamp Thing, and Zatanna are about to discover another evil growing...Collects DCeased: Dead Planet #1-7.

BATMAN ADVENTURES: RIDDLE ME THIS! TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by TY TEMPLETON, DAN SLOTT, and SCOTT PETERSON

art by RICK BURCHETT and TIM LEVINS

cover by BOB SMITH and TERRY BEATTY

ON SALE 4/6/21

$9.99 US | $13.50 CAN | 136 PAGES | FC | DC

5.5" x 8" | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-936-9

This all-ages collection of stories set in the world of Batman: The Animated Series stars one of Batman's most vexing villains…the Riddler! His schemes are never easy to solve, and in these adventures, it's no different! Riddler flips the script by leaving Batman clues…to other villains' crimes, and faces the music when he holds a rock star hostage! And when a copycat tries to steal the Riddler's style, who will find them first—Batman or the Riddler? Collects Batman: Gotham Adventures #11, #28, #56-57, and Batman Adventures #11.

BATMAN: CREATURE OF THE NIGHT TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by KURT BUSIEK

art and cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

ON SALE 4/20/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN | 216 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-628-3

Now available in paperback! Bruce Wainwright, a comic book-reading kid obsessed with the Caped Crusader, loses his parents in a violent crime...and in the real world, no superheroes exist to save the day. As the survivor of the brutal murder of his parents, young Bruce sees grief and rage build inside himself—until something strange starts taking wing in the Gotham night! Something similar to the comics he's been reading his whole life. As life begins to imitate art, will Bruce Wainwright be able to live up to his fictional namesake? A deliberate spiritual companion to the beloved Superman: Secret Identity, Batman: Creature of the Night puts a new spin you've never seen before on the legend of Batman—and the dark emotions that drive him! Collects the entire critically acclaimed four-issue miniseries.

BATMAN: KINGS OF FEAR TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by SCOTT PETERSON

art and cover by KELLEY JONES

ON SALE 4/6/21

$16.99 US | $22.99 CAN | 160 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-323-7

Now available in paperback! In this collection of the six-issue miniseries, Batman's been overseeing Gotham City for years now and isn't sure how much of a difference he's making. Doubt, fear, and insecurity are starting to take over. And as all those negative feelings set in, the Scarecrow orchestrates a riot at Arkham Asylum to give the Dark Knight one of his greatest challenges yet! Collects Batman: Kings of Fear #1-6.

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: JAE LEE TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

art and cover by JAE LEE

ON SALE 8/17/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN | 42 PAGES | FC | DC

12" x 16" | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77951-034-1

Jae Lee's distinctive, award-winning style has enthralled fans for years. Now 20 of his most popular illustrations of DC's iconic heroes and villains—from Catwoman to Ozymandias to Superman to the Dark Knight—can grace your home in this all-new poster collection!

Printed on heavy card stock paper at a big 12 inches by 16 inches, the pages of the Poster Portfolio are easily removed from the binding and are suitable for framing.

DC THROUGH THE 80s: THE EXPERIMENTS HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

stories and art by VARIOUS

curated by PAUL LEVITZ

cover by GENE COLAN and DICK GIORDANO

ON SALE 5/25/21

$49.99 US | $65.99 CAN | 504 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-709-9

The 1980s were a period of unprecedented achievement and transition for DC Comics, one that introduced some of DC's most acclaimed and bestselling titles, including Watchmen and The Dark Knight Returns. For the first time, DC offers a retrospective of this monumental decade in one collected edition, featuring some of the most innovative and creative comics of the era, highlighting the work of groundbreaking creators such as Grant Morrison, Neil Gaiman, Alan Moore, and Frank Miller, in genre-bending works that pushed the boundaries of the medium.

Collects Secret Origins #48, Swamp Thing #40, The Sandman #8, Doom Patrol #25, Warlord #48 and #55, Legion of Super-Heroes #298, Nathaniel Dusk #1, Infinity Inc. #14, The New Teen Titans #16, The Best of DC: Blue Ribbon Digest #58, Watchmen #1, Camelot 3000 #1, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #2, Angel Love #1, and History of the DC Universe #1-2, all selected by former DC President and Publisher Paul Levitz.



EVENT LEVIATHAN TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by ALEX MALEEV

ON SALE 4/6/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN | 264 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-585-9

Now available in paperback! The groundbreaking team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev reunite for a mystery thriller that transforms the landscape of the DC Universe! The world's greatest detectives race to solve the mystery of Leviathan only to discover that this time, they're already too late. Leviathan is in control. With startling ease, a dangerous and aggressive secret organization called Leviathan has returned and has systematically wiped out all its competition. The ways of the old world no longer work. Now Leviathan is turning its sights to molding the world into its own radical vision of order. Can this new threat be stopped?

Join Lois Lane as she leads Batman, Green Arrow, Plastic Man, Manhunter, and the Question—plus a couple of surprise sleuths—in search of the man who sits behind the cloak of Leviathan. But will whoever find him first capture him...or join him? Collects content from Event Leviathan #1-6, Superman: Leviathan Rising #1, and DC's Year of the Villain Special #1.

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 5: HOLLYWOOD OR DIE TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by SAM HUMPHRIES

art by SAMI BASRI, ABEL, RILEY ROSSMO, NICOLA SCOTT, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, JOE QUINONES, RAMON VILLALOBOS, and NGOZI UKAZU

cover by GUILLEM MARCH

ON SALE 4/13/21

$16.99 US | $25.99 CAN | 176 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-309-1

California, here she comes! Harley heads to Los Angeles and joins an underground wrestling troupe (as one does). But while she thought the trip would help her cope with grief…grief followed her all the way to the West Coast. When a new friend of hers dies, she knows in her heart there is foul play at work. Luckily, she's got help investigating this mystery from Booster Gold, determined to become her new crime-fighting partner! It all culminates in the star-studded roast of Harley Quinn—but how well can she take a joke? Plus, "The Joker War" hits Harley Quinn as Harley and Punchline meet face to face! Collects Harley Quinn #70-75.

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES VOL. 2: TRIAL OF THE LEGION TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by RYAN SOOK, STEPHEN BYRNE, and others

cover by RYAN SOOK

ON SALE 4/13/21

$16.99 US | $22.99 CAN | 160 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-563-7

Brian Michael Bendis and Ryan Sook's reinvention of the future's greatest super-team continues!

The United Planets is less than thrilled with the decision to bring Superboy a thousand years into the future to protect the past. Planet Gotham is under siege. Ultra Boy's homeworld is on the verge of all-out war. And as if that weren't enough, new Legionnaire drama unfolds as Saturn Girl and Cosmic Boy throw down over who should take on the Legion's leadership! Plus, Brainiac 5 will reveal a secret that will make one Legionnaire quit the team—and we ask the burning question: Who is the strongest Legionnaire? And in an event fit for the 31st century, 41 of comics' greatest artists join the series, with each page of the story starring a different Legionnaire! Plus, an enemy from the past surfaces in the far future, and romance blooms between Superboy and Saturn Girl! Collects Legion of Super-Heroes #7-12.

METAL MEN: ELEMENTS OF CHANGE TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by DAN DiDIO

art and cover by SHANE DAVIS and MICHELLE DELECKI

ON SALE 4/6/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN | 296 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-808-9

The Metal Men are back! And back and back and back again, as we take a deep look into Doc Magnus's lab as he experiments with what it means to be sentient. Meanwhile, a mysterious liquid Nth metal has appeared in the science site at Challengers Mountain that appears to have come through from the Dark Multiverse—and will destroy anything that stands in the way of it trying to stay in our world! As Magnus, Gold, Platinum, Iron, Lead, and Mercury rush to

Dr. Jenet Klyburn's aid, one of them will meet their fate at the hands of the Nth Metal Man! Collects Metal Men #1-12.

NEW GODS BOOK ONE: BLOODLINES TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by MARK EVANIER and JIM STARLIN

art by PARIS CULLINS and others

cover by PARIS CULLINS and WILLIE BLYBERG

ON SALE 4/13/21

$34.99 US | $45.99 CAN | 368 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9973-6

The New Gods return in this collection of stories that reimagined Jack Kirby's famous creations for a new era! Writer Mark Evanier, former assistant to New Gods creator Jack Kirby, teams with artist Paris Cullins to revive Orion, Darkseid, Metron, Kalibak, and more in this collection of key late-80s stories, set in the wake of Cosmic Odyssey. Stories include Orion leading an expedition to Earth and the six-part "Bloodline Saga." Collects New Gods #1-14.

SUICIDE SQUAD: BAD BLOOD HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by BRUNO REDONDO, DANIEL SAMPERE, and JUAN ALBARRAN

new cover by BRUNO REDONDO

ON SALE 4/27/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN | 288 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-395-4

In this new collection, the Suicide Squad is assigned to neutralize a group of international super-terrorists known as the Revolutionaries—and the survivors are forced into joining the Squad! Who can Harley Quinn and Deadshot trust when their new teammates are the very people their crew was assigned to kill? This Squad might survive their next mission, but they may not survive each other—and with a "team" like this, the body count starts high, and only gets higher.

Tom Taylor, the acclaimed writer of DCeased, delivers his flair for high-octane mayhem to the Suicide Squad in this new series where quite literally no one is safe. Bruno Redondo, Taylor's collaborator on Injustice, illustrates this deadly new take on DC's dysfunctional villain team. Collects Suicide Squad #1-11.

SUPERMAN BY PETER J. TOMASI & PATRICK GLEASON OMNIBUS HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by PETER J. TOMASI and PATRICK GLEASON

art by PATRICK GLEASON, DOUG MAHNKE, JORGE JIMENEZ, SCOTT GODLEWSKI, IVAN REIS, SEBASTIAN FIUMARA, CLAY MANN, BARRY KITSON, and others

new cover by PATRICK GLEASON

ON SALE 5/25/21

$125.00 US | $163.00 CAN | 1,128 PAGES | FC

7.0625" x 10.875" | HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-925-3

From the New York Times bestselling team of Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason, the Superman stories from the DC Rebirth era are collected in a new hardcover omnibus! This fan-favorite and critically acclaimed Superman era honors the legacy of the iconic Man of Steel, all while innovating the adventures of Superman and his villains—and giving a prominent role to Jonathan Kent, the son of Superman and new Superboy! Packed with action, adventure, and heartfelt moments, this collection features the story lines "Son of Superman," "Bizarroverse," "Super Sons of Tomorrow," "Never-Ending Battle," and much more! Collects Superman: Rebirth #1, Superman #1-25, #27-28, #33-39, and #42-45, Teen Titans #15, Super Sons #11-12, Action Comics #975-976, Superman Annual #1, Superman Special #1, and a story from Action Comics #1000. Features a new cover by Patrick Gleason!

SUPERMAN: UP IN THE SKY TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM KING

art by ANDY KUBERT and SANDRA HOPE

cover by ANDY KUBERT

ON SALE 4/20/21

$16.99 US | $22.9 CAN | 176 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-597-2

Now available in paperback! The all-star creative team of writer Tom King and artist Andy Kubert answer the question: How far across the galaxy will Superman go to bring a single child home? How far will he go, what foes will he face, to find that answer? Aliens have kidnapped a young Earth girl from Metropolis, taking her off-planet. Superman goes in pursuit of them, but with each stop along the path, the mystery of who the aliens are deepens, and the Man of Steel is faced with a new task. Is he getting closer to rescuing the girl, or further away? And who is protecting Metropolis in his absence? Collects Superman: Up in the Sky #1-6.

SUPERMAN'S GREATEST TEAM-UPS HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by MIKE W. BARR, CARY BATES, E. NELSON BRIDWELL, GARY COHN, GERRY CONWAY, STEVE ENGLEHART, STEVE GERBER, DAN MISHKIN, DENNIS O'NEIL, MARTIN PASKO, and LEN WEIN

art by MURPHY ANDERSON, RICH BUCKLER, DICK DILLIN, DON HECK, JIM STARLIN, JOE STATON, CURT SWAN, ALEX SAVIUK, RICK VEITCH, and others

cover by GIL KANE

ON SALE 4/6/21

$49.99 US | $65.99 CAN | 400 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-486-9

The greatest Superman team-up tales from the pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths era of the late 1970s and 1980s are collected in hardcover for the first time! In these stories from the pages of DC Comics Presents, the Man of Tomorrow faces evil with the help of heroes including Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Mister Miracle, Batgirl, Black Canary, the Flash, and even Santa Claus and…Clark Kent? Collects DC Comics Presents #5, #9-10, #12, #14, #19, #28, #30, #35, #38-39, #45, #50, #58, #63, #67, #71, and #97.

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 4: THE FOUR HORSEWOMEN TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by STEVE ORLANDO and others

art by JESUS MERINO, KIERAN McKEOWN, MIGUEL MENDONÇA, JHEREMY RAAPACK, JAN DUURSEMA, MAX RAYNOR, GLEB MELNIKOV, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, V KEN MARION, and others

cover by ROBSON ROCHA and DANNY MIKI

ON SALE 4/20/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN | 360 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-910-9

In this new collection, the Cheetah has gained control of Themyscira, and Wonder Woman must return home for a final showdown. Does our hero stand a chance against this scholar-turned-monster whose sole purpose is to enter this mythical realm? Even if Wonder Woman does get past the Cheetah, Paula Von Gunther, a.k.a. Warmaster, has assembled her Four Horsewomen...and now she's out for Wonder Woman's blood!

Plus, all-star creators—including Colleen Doran, Mariko Tamaki, Kami Garcia, Gail Simone, Scott Snyder, Bryan Hitch, and Greg Rucka—join forces to celebrate Diana's past, present, and future in Wonder Woman #750!

Collects Wonder Woman #82-83, Wonder Woman #750-758, and Wonder Woman Annual #3.