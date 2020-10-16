DC January 2021 solicitations and covers revealed

DC revealed the bulk of its January 2021 solicitations already with the release of the Future State Batman solicitations and Future State Superman and Justice League solicitations.

If you'd like to read those in their entirety click on the links above. They now include two dozen new variant covers you might not have seen yet.

And if you want to read all about what DC Future State is or Newsarama's exclusive interview with Batman group editor Ben Abernathy on how Future State affects the Batman line along with some cool character designs, check out those links.

But Future State isn't the only titles DC is releasing in January. Below is a look at the rest of their line-up, including Batman/Catwoman, Tom King's Black Label extra-continuity series that isn't included in the January-February event.

There's also the second issue of the new Batman Black & White anthology series, this month featuring stories from creators like Tom King, Sophie Campbell, Gabriel Hardman, Mitch Gerads, and more.

And if you're a Batman fan, Newsarama gathers all the new Batman comic books coming out in the next few months in one place.

John Ridley's The Other History of the DC Universe continues with its second issue In January. The series that reexamines the mythology of the DCU through the prism of superheroes who come from traditionally disenfranchised groups in prose with illustrations by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi this time examines the pre-New Teen Titans 1970s original Teen Titans era through the eyes of Karen Beecher-Duncan (Bumblebee), and Mal Duncan.

Plus you can check out DC's full new trade paperback and graphic novel offerings.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #4

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

variant cover by TBD

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 4 OF 9 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Key clues and coordinates in hand, the rogue branches of the VMS reunite for a final mission that could unlock the secret to taking down The Beast. On their journey to find answers about a pact between America's Founding Fathers and an ancient counsel of monsters, the whole team—Skinner, Pearl, Book, Felicia, Travis, and Cal—realize they'll need to confront their own complicated personal pasts before they have a hope of correcting world history. Back at the White House, the Gray Trader's secret associate, Bixby, wrestles with his allegiance to evil and makes a final decision about the president's fate.

BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE #2

written by TOM KING, GABRIEL HARDMAN and CORINNA BECHKO, DAVID AJA, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, and DUSTIN WEAVER

art by MITCH GERADS, GABRIEL HARDMAN, DAVID AJA, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, and DUSTIN Weaver

cover by JOCK

variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Catwoman variant cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 1/26/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 6 | FC | DC

The all-new anthology series continues with new tales of mystery, mayhem and madness from all levels of Gotham City by some of the finest talents in comics.

In this auspicious issue:

• Eisner Award-winning collaborators Tom King and Mitch Gerads (Mister Miracle, Strange Adventures) tell a tale of Batman administering a form of last rites to a dying priest. Or is it the other way around?

• Eisner-nominated storytellers Gabriel Hardman and Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One) find the Dark Knight facing certain death—with The Joker his last lifeline.

• Multiple award-winner for his innovative work on Hawkeye, David Aja writes and draws his first DC story, in which Batman is set on the trail of a deadly cult preying on Gotham City—and it's one you'll be talking about all year!

• The brilliant Sophie Campbell (Jem and the Holograms, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wet Moon) returns to DC after a 10-year absence to follow Batman and Catwoman on one of their greatest chases ever.

• Celebrated artist of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Avengers and the creator of Paklis, Dustin Weaver makes his DC debut as Batman takes to the sky in a stunning aerial battle against one of the most unsettling foes he's ever faced.

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #8

written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

art by TY TEMPLETON

cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

card stock variant cover by RONNIE DEL CARMEN

ON SALE 1/5/21

$4.99 US | 30 STORY PAGES

32 PAGES | 8 OF 8 | FC | DC

It's the holidays in Gotham City, and Harley and Ivy have a wonderful idea: they want to hold a party for all the city's villains to commemorate the season! But one evildoer wasn't invited and has sent a devious present to the festivities to make some mischief. Can Batman intercept the package and save the villains, or is it the final night for these fiendish foes?!

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS HARLEY QUINN #4

written by KATANA COLLINS

story by KATANA COLLINS and SEAN MURPHY

art by MATTEO SCALERA

cover by SEAN MURPHY

variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

ON SALE 1/26/21

Harley's pursuit of the Golden Age killer gets personal. Still in the fog of her discovery about Hector's obsession, she relives her darkest memory of Jack's transformation into The Joker—and her own early evolution into Harley Quinn. With Bruce's counsel, she grapples with the guilt of her past and makes a choice that sends her straight into Starlet and the Producer's den for an expertly staged showdown that will either crack the case or end her life.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #2

written by TOM KING

art and cover by CLAY MANN

variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

ON SALE 1/19/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL

CARD STOCK COVERS

Phantasm has come to Gotham City! Andrea Beaumont, the one-time love of Bruce Wayne, is looking for her lost child, and she's pretty sure The Joker is involved. So, who better to have as an ally than Batman? And what better way to get to Batman than through Catwoman? It's a knotted history for this costumed quartet, spanning past, present, and future. What The Joker did to Selina Kyle at the beginning of her career will have deadly consequences at the end of their lives. Tom King's ultimate tale of the Dark Knight kicks into high gear as the story roars down the avenues only hinted at in the pages of Batman.

DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #7

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and GIGI BALDASSINI

cover by DAVID FINCH

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

card stock movie homage variant cover by BEN OLIVER

ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | 7 of 7 | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

The Justice League fights an army of Amazos for Earth, while John Constantine goes head-to-head with Trigon! The Justice League fight for Earth and the lives of the...infected?! The final chapter of the best-selling series will be talked about for years to come!

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #6

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

cover by NICK ROBLES

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

As life gets back to something almost like normal for Lindy, sorceress Heather After finds herself plunged into a waking nightmare of her own! The cruel creature known as Puck is stalking her, and no being she could possibly summon can protect her from his wrath! Unless… no, she couldn't possibly try to summon…really?!

Don't miss this issue featuring the work of superstar guest-artist Javier Rodriguez!

JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY #7

written by KAMI GARCIA

art by MICO SUAYAN and JASON BADOWER

cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT

ON SALE 1/19/21

$5.99 US | 32 PAGES | 7 of 8 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | 8.5" x 10.875"

BIMONTHLY

Harley faced The Joker in her home, and now she faces him again. This time, she knows he killed her roommate. This time, she knows he's toying with her. This time, she's in danger of losing her reputation with the GCPD instead of her life. Their electrifying encounter will have consequences for the rest of her life—but is she ready?

THE LAST GOD #12

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

cover by KAI CARPENTER

ON SALE 1/26/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVER

FINAL ISSUE

At the edge of creation lies the Black Stair. From beyond it, from the Void of non-existence, He has returned. Mol Uhltep, The Last God.

The God in The Void walks the world of Cain Anuun once more, bringing his apocalyptic prophecy of thirty years past to fruition.

This is the story of those who failed to stop Him. The mortals who believed they could kill a god and protect their world from the cold embrace of unlife. Instead, they lie dead and dying atop the Black Stair as the world crumbles around them.

This is how it all ends. The void awaits.

LOONEY TUNES #258

written by IVAN COHEN

art and cover by DAVE ALVAREZ

ON SALE 1/19/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Wile E. Coyote is off to the moon on a mission for the Acme Xperimental Space Program! Next stop: Mars. But hold on—looks like astronaut Road Runner has beaten him to the lunar surface and is determined to stop him from going any further. How can one super-speedster bird keep a super genius explorer from taking one giant step for the Earth creatures?

MAD MAGAZINE #18

written and illustrated by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

ON SALE 2/16/21

$5.99 US | 56 PAGES | FC | DC

The secret's out—and so are the agents! Mad #18 is our all-espionage issue, featuring Peter Kuper's final installment of Spy vs. Spy! Celebrating the 60-year-saga of Antonio Prohías' sneaky secret agents, we revisit the work of the artists and writers who contributed to this iconic cartoon, including Duck Edwing, Bob Clarke, and Dave Manak. Plus, we're "Wishin' for the Impossible," watching "James Bomb," play one awful game of "Charades," and, as usual, try to "Forget Smart."

THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #2

written by JOHN RIDLEY

art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ANDREA CUCCHI

cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and MARCO MASTRAZZO

variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT | ON SALE 1/26/21

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 5 | FC

8.5" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

Before the New Teen Titans, there were the original Teen Titans. In the tumultuous 1970s, in an America that was very different than today but in many ways all too familiar, the trials and tribulations of these young heroes were witnessed by two of DC's first Black superheroes: Karen Beecher-Duncan, better known as Bumblebee, and Mal Duncan—even if their versions of events are often at odds. And across that decade, they fought for their seats at the Titans' table while joining the battle against injustice.

The long-awaited miniseries written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Let It Fall) and beautifully illustrated by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi continues to look at the mythology of the DC Universe as seen through the prism of DC Super Heroes who come from traditionally disenfranchised groups.

RORSCHACH #4

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

ON SALE 1/12/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 4 OF 12 | ‑FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVERS

At last, it's time for Laura's story.

The detective following Rorschach's trail turns his eyes toward the vigilante's female companion. Who is behind that domino mask, and what led her to team up with an old comic book creator to try to assassinate a controversial presidential candidate? These are the threads the detective must unravel—and they lead him to a circus sideshow and the strong man she once convinced to kill for her.

SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #3

written by JEFF LEMIRE

art and cover by JEFF LEMIRE

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 6 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Oh no, oh no! Things are even worse now! Father told the boy and Penny to go to the jail cell for a time out, but now it looks like they have escaped! And what's this? One of Father's nannies has gone missing too? And the Downsiders are angry with Father? Oh dear, this simply will not do. Not one bit. The people must be put back in their places. Order must be maintained. Otherwise humanity cannot survive. Will Penny and the boy ruin Father's perfect plans, or will he have to put an end to the meddlesome children?

HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY: THE HUNT FOR HARLEY

written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

art and cover by JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ON SALE 3/23/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN

160 PAGES | 8.5" x 10.875" | FC | HARDCOVER

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-449-4

The creative team that transformed Harley Quinn forever returns to shake up her world once more—and this time, the gloves are off! Harley Quinn has avoided Gotham City ever since she broke up with The Joker and found a home in Coney Island. But when she gets an offer she can't refuse, she has no choice but to slip back into the city as quietly as she can, hoping to be gone before anyone—especially her ex—learns she's been there. But for Harley, "as quietly as she can" is plenty loud...and before she can say "Holee bounty hunters, Batman," The Joker's sicced every super-villain in the city on her pretty ombré head—and the only team tough enough (or crazy enough) to come to her defense is the Birds of Prey…if they can put up with her. Collects Harley Quinn & the Birds of Prey #1-4.

THE JOKER WAR SAGA

written by JAMES TYNION IV, JOHN RIDLEY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, PETER J. TOMASI, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, DAN JURGENS, RAM V, SCOTT LOBDELL and SAM HUMPHRIES

art by JORGE JIMENEZ, GUILLEM MARCH, CARLO PAGULAYAN, KENNETH ROCAFORT, ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, RYAN BENJAMIN, BRETT BOOTH, RILEY ROSSMO, and others

cover by BEN OLIVER

ON SALE 2/23/21

$39.99 US | 366 PAGES | FC | DC| HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-791-4

The summer 2020 blockbuster "The Joker War" is collected in this new hardcover that includes the tie-in chapters starring Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, Catwoman, and, of course, Harley Quinn! As the Clown Prince of Crime battles the Dark Knight Detective head-to-head one last time. The Joker has never wanted to win before—he's never wanted his battle with Batman to end. But now his motivation has shifted.

This collection features the Joker's confrontation with Batgirl; his manipulation of the amnesiac Nightwing; and a turf war between Gotham City's many evildoers! Plus, the debut of Clownhunter, a cameo by Ghost-Maker, and an epic battle between Harley Quinn and Punchline!

Collects Batman #95-100, Batgirl #47, Detective Comics #1025, Red Hood: Outlaw #48, Nightwing #74, The Joker War Zone #1, plus stories from Harley Quinn #75 and Catwoman #25.

AMETHYST

written by AMY REEDER

art and cover by AMY REEDER

ON SALE 2/16/21

$16.99 US | $22.99 CAN

152 PAGES

FC | DC | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-747-1

Amy Winston—better known as Princess Amethyst—returns to her magical kingdom to celebrate her 16th birthday in style. The only problem? Her kingdom is missing, her subjects have vanished, and none in the realm of Gemworld—not even her best friend, Lady Turquoise—remain loyal to her house! Alone and dejected, Amy is forced to confront dark secrets and explore the farthest reaches of Gemworld in order to find clues. Follow Amethyst's mystical tour through astonishing crystalized kingdoms and encounter extraordinary creatures as she solves the mystery of her ransacked realm. Collects Amethyst #1-6.

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS: CONTESTED

written by DEVIN GRAYSON and CHUCK DIXON

art by ROGER ROBINSON, JOHN FLOYD, and LEONARDO MANCO

cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

ON SALE 2/23/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN

296 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-306-0

The eclectic early millennium stories of Batman, Nightwing, and the extended Bat-family continue as Dick Grayson returns to his acrobat roots to take on the criminal sister duo, Double Dare! Then, Batman calls Aquaman for a favor, Scarecrow unleashes his fear toxin in Arkham, and Superman pays a visit to Gotham City! Collects the lead stories from Batman: Gotham Knights #14-24 and #29.

BOOKS OF MAGIC VOL. 3: DWELLING IN POSSIBILITY

written by KAT HOWARD, DAVID BARNETT, and SIMON SPURRIER

art by TOM FOWLER and CRAIG TAILLEFER

cover by KAI CARPENTER

ON SALE 2/16/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN

248 PAGES | FC | TRADE PAPERBACK

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-300-8

John Constantine is back—and, unfortunately for Tim Hunter, he's convinced the only way the human race can survive is if Tim is taken off the board. But from where Tim's standing, he's the only one with the power to save us all. Who's right? Who's wrong? And is there room in London for the both of them? That's just the start of Tim's troubles—because his evil doppelgänger has been unleashed on the world! Collects Books of Magic #14-23.

CATWOMAN VOL. 4: COME HOME, ALLEY CAT

written by RAM V, PAULA SEVENBERGEN, BLAKE NORTHCOTT, and SEAN MURPHY

art by FERNANDO BLANCO, MIRKA ANDOLFO, ANEKE, and CIAN TORMEY

cover by JOËLLE JONES

ON SALE 2/23/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN

248 PAGES | FC | DC | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-451-7

In the aftermath of "The Joker War," Selina Kyle has taken up residence in Alleytown. But when she finds that her old stomping grounds have been taken over by drug-running mobsters, she hatches a plan to take the town back! But unbeknownst to her, she's being tracked by a terrifying new foe: a hitman in priest's clothing known only as Father Valley, who carries a bag of bibles around as trophies from each of his victims. Will she be able to loosen the mafia's stranglehold on her new hometown or become another victim to Father Valley's sacred oath? Plus, Selina heads to the jungle to steal a diamond from a supervillain auction! Collects Catwoman #14-15 and #22-28.

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: JOËLLE JONES

art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

ON SALE 6/29/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN

42 PAGES | FC | 12" x 16" | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-013-6

DC's spotlight of top cover artists continues with the latest entry in the Poster Portfolio series, spotlighting the dynamic style of Joëlle Jones! This collection includes 20 of Jones's most compelling DC covers, including her work on Catwoman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl: Being Super and more!

Printed on heavy card stock paper at a big 12 inches by 16 inches, the pages of the Poster Portfolio are easily removed from the binding and are suitable for framing.

EX MACHINA COMPENDIUM TWO

written by BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

art by TONY HARRIS, JIM CLARK, and JOHN PAUL LEON

cover by TONY HARRIS

ON SALE 2/23/21

$59.99 US | $78.99 CAN

704 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-804-1

As the second half of the Eisner Award-winning series begins, Mayor Mitchell Hundred is summoned to Rome for an audience with the Pope, but as Hundred makes his travel plans, he is unaware of the assassin who has him in his sights. And as Mayor Hundred descends into the NYC sewers to learn why he was given the strange powers that helped him become the heroic Great Machine, a determined reporter with far greater powers than the Great Machine aims to bring down the mayor's administration! Collects Ex Machina #26-50 and Ex Machina Special #3-4.

GREEN ARROW: 80 YEARS OF THE EMERALD ARCHER THE DELUXE EDITION

stories and art by various

new cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

ON SALE 3/23/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN

416 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875" | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-914-7

Green Arrow celebrates 80 years of adventure with this new hardcover collection of his greatest tales! These era-spanning stories include Oliver Queen's first appearance from 1941, along with the legendary anti-drug "Snowbirds Don't Fly" by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams. Plus, the opening chapter of Mike Grell's storied "The Longbow Hunters," a pivotal Justice League adventure starring second Green Arrow Connor Hawke, an untold tale from the hero's TV adventures, and much more. Collects More Fun Comics #73, Adventure Comics #246 and #259, Green Lantern #85 and #86, Green Arrow: The Longbow Hunters #1, Green Arrow #100-101 (1994), JLA #8-9, Green Arrow #1, #17, and #75 (2001), Green Arrow and Black Canary #4, Secret Origins #4 (2014), Arrow: Season 2.5 #1, and Green Arrow: Rebirth #1.

HELLBLAZER VOL. 24: SANCTIONED

written by PETER MILLIGAN and SI SPENCER

art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI,

SEAN MURPHY, and SIMON BISLEY

cover by SEAN MURPHY

ON SALE 2/16/21

$34.99 US | $45.99 CAN

352 PAGES | FC | TRADE PAPERBACK

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-952-9

John Constantine is a bastard. But just how much of a bastard? As his grip on sanity loosens even further, he gets desperate enough to summon Shade, the Changing Man! But will Shade help or hurt his cause? And will John figure it out in time to walk down the aisle with the beautiful alchemist Epiphany Graves? With uninvited guests coming from both Heaven and Hell, what could go wrong? Plus, in City of Demons (illustrated by Batman: White Knight's Sean Murphy), an accident leaves Constantine in the hospital—and when he gets out, the streets of London have become a very dark place…even by his standards. Collects Hellblazer #267-275 and John Constantine: Hellblazer: City of Demons #1-5.

SWAMP THING: THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS

written by SCOTT SNYDER, JEFF LEMIRE, CHARLES SOULE, and others

art by YANICK PAQUETTE, JESUS SAIZ, MARCO RUDY, KANO, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, BECKY CLOONAN, STEVE PUGH, and others

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

ON SALE 3/23/21

$125.00 US | $163.99 CAN

1,160 PAGES | FC | DC | HARDCOVER

7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-814-0

One of DC's most compelling characters is reborn for a new age! Since the dawn of time, the planet's safety has depended on maintaining a balance of three great powers: the Green, the force that unites all plant life; the Red, the force that unites all animal life; and the Rot, the force of death. Each generation, the Green selects an avatar to serve as its protector—the Swamp Thing. But Dr. Alec Holland, the Green's newest champion, is no longer interested in the role. The Rot's own avatar is growing stronger, and servants of decay gain more territory every day. If Alec doesn't return to his duties soon, there might not be any Green left to protect. Collects Swamp Thing #0-40, #0, #23.1, Swamp Thing Annual #1-3, Swamp Thing: Futures End #1, Animal Man #12 and #17, and Aquaman #31.

SWAMP THING: THE BRONZE AGE VOL. 3

written by MARTIN PASKO, DAN MISHKIN, LEN WEIN, and BRUCE JONES

art by TOM YEATES, JAN DUURSEMA, BO HAMPTON, STEPHEN BISSETTE, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, MARK TEXEIRA, and others

cover by TOM YEATES

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 2/23/21

$39.99 US | $53.99 CAN

416 PAGES | FC | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-716-7

The saga of one of DC's most unique characters continues in this collection of horror comics classics! Swamp Thing takes on monsters both human and inhuman in these stories, including Anton Arcane and his Un-Men and the sinister General Sunderland! Plus, the adaptation of the Swamp Thing movie, and a reprint of the classic Swamp Thing tale that introduces the Un-Men! Collects The Saga of the Swamp Thing #1-19 and The Saga of the Swamp Thing Annual #1.

TALES FROM THE DC DARK MULTIVERSE

written by SCOTT SNYDER, KYLE HIGGINS, JAMES TYNION IV, JEFF LOVENESS, TIM SEELEY, and MAT GROOM

art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ, BRAD WALKER, KYLE HOTZ, AARON LOPRESTI, TOM RANEY, and others

cover by LEE WEEKS

ON SALE 2/23/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN

448 PAGES | FC | DC | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-815-7

Now in softcover! After the events of Dark Nights: Metal, a gateway into the Dark Multiverse has opened, and its stories are revealed! Journey into twisted and tragic worlds where Bruce Wayne never reclaimed the mantle of the Bat from Azrael, Lois Lane became the Eradicator, and more! Collects Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Knightfall #1, Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Death of Superman #1, Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Blackest Night #1, Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Infinite Crisis #1, and Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Teen Titans: The Judas Contract #1.

TEEN TITANS VOL. 4: ROBIN NO MORE

written by ADAM GLASS and ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and JAVIER FERNANDEZ

cover by BERNARD CHANG

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 2/16/20

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN

256 PAGES | FC | DC | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-668-9

As this collection begins, Djinn is trapped in her ring with no escape while the Teen Titans go hunting for her older brother Elias, the only one capable of saving her. But Elias's dark side is the stuff of legends...and the Teen Titans know he can't be trusted. Then, with Robin gone and Mercy Hall shut down, can there still be a Teen Titans? And while Damian hunts the KGBeast, the team is on his trail—and they're determined to find him before Batman does! Collects Teen Titans #39-47 and Teen Titans Annual #2.

This title was previously solicited as Teen Titans Vol. 4: Djinn Wars.

V FOR VENDETTA BOOK AND MASK SET NEW EDITION

written by ALAN MOORE

art and cover by DAVID LLOYD

ON SALE 4/27/21

$X.99 US | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-XXX-X

The iconic V for Vendetta Book and Mask Set is back in a new edition!

In a world without political freedom, personal freedom and precious little faith in anything comes a mysterious man in a white porcelain mask who fights political oppressors through terrorism and seemingly absurd acts. It's a gripping tale of the blurred lines between ideological good and evil.

The inspiration for the hit 2005 movie, this amazing graphic novel is packaged with a collectible reproduction of the iconic "V" mask.