DC Future State Batman January 2021 solicitations

So you've read all about DC Future State - the publisher's two-month event taking the core Batman, Superman, and Justice League titles and transported them (temporarily) into the near- and distant-future of DC Universe continuity.

And you've read Newsarama's interview with Batman group editor Ben Abernathy answering our questions about how Future State affects the Batman family of titles and that shows off some exclusive character designs for characters like The Next Batman (we don't know for sure who he is yet), the Dark Detective (him we know, and you do too!), along with new futuristic looks for Katana, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, Red Hood, Catwoman, Orphan, and Spoiler.

Now check out DC's full solicitation copy and the cover images for all of the January Future State Batman Family titles.

Find out who the Arkham Knights are (hint: they're former supervillains); which Bat-villain think he's defeated Harley Quinn; which of the Robins stars in Robin Eternal and what new super-drug with ties to one of Batman's greatest villains is he trying to save Gotham City from; and the name of Catwoman's new protégé (since there is already a Mad Hatter in Gotham).

January's Bat-line-up includes the respective first two issues of the four-issue anthologies Future State: The Next Batman and Future State: Dark Detective that feature six other stories in its pages, along with the first issue of five standalone two-issue limited series.

And later check out the full solicitation copy for the Superman (which includes Wonder Woman) and Justice League families of titles.

Future State: The Next Batman #1 (Jan. 5)

"The Next Batman" written by JOHN RIDLEY

"The Next Batman" art by NICK DERINGTON

"Outsiders" written by BRANDON THOMAS

"Outsiders" art by SUMIT KUMAR

"Arkham Knights" written by PAUL JENKINS

"Arkham Knights" art by JACKSON HERBERT

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

card stock blank variant cover

ON SALE 1/5/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | 1 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $8.99 US

Gotham City has always been dangerous—but now, it's downright deadly! Following the tragedy of "A-Day," the mayor allowed the private law enforcement group known as the Magistrate to take over policing so-called mask crime—and that has given rise to a new Dark Knight! What is this mysterious crime fighter's connection to former Batman weaponeer Lucius Fox? The fight for justice has never been this dangerous!

Then, in an new tale of the Outsiders, everything in Gotham City may be under the thumb of the Magistrate—but even members of that totalitarian force know that the outskirts of town are protected by the sword of Katana!

Plus, ride with the Arkham Knights on their quest for freedom. Arkham Asylum has been decommissioned, and the Magistrate rules the land with an iron fist and zero tolerance. Now it's time for the lunatics to take back their town! Follow Croc, Two-Face, Phosphorus, Zsasz, Clayface, and Astrid Arkham as the Arkham Knights raise holy hell on the occupiers of Gotham!

Future State: Harley Quinn #1 (Jan 5)

written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art by SIMONE DI MEO

cover by DERRICK CHEW

card stock variant cover by GARY FRANK

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

In a bold move that rocks Gotham City, the Magistrate has imprisoned Harley Quinn! The villain once known as the Scarecrow, now a pawn of the Magistrate, taps into Harley's knowledge of Gotham's villains and the Black Mask Gang for his own dark purposes. Crane and his bosses think they have Harley Quinn defeated and her spirit broken, but they are sorely mistaken—and Harley will have her revenge. Written by rising star writer Stephanie Phillips and drawn by fan-favorite artist Simone Di Meo, the next era of Harley Quinn begins here!

Future State: Dark Detective #1 (Jan 12)

"Dark Detective" written by MARIKO TAMAKI

"Dark Detective" art by DAN MORA

"Grifter" written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

"Grifter" art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

ON SALE 1/12/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

The world thought Bruce Wayne was dead. They were dead wrong! When the sinister para-military organization known as the Magistrate seizes control of Gotham City, the original Batman went big to put them down...but even the Dark Knight couldn't predict how far this evil force would go to stop him. Now, Bruce Wayne is on the run! From Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and rising star artist Dan Mora, it's the story of a Batman pushed to the brink—with nothing left to lose.

Also in this issue, Grifter is back! Cole Cash is having a bad day, and that's not going to improve when the detectives of the GCPD show up! Will a chance meeting with Luke Fox change his luck? Or is his day about to get a lot worse?

Future State: Robin Eternal #1 (Jan 12)

written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

art by EDDY BARROWS

cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

card stock variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Lazarus Resin is on its way to Gotham City, and the Magistrate intends to use this regenerative super drug to make its forces immortal! That is, unless Tim Drake has anything to say about it! Join the ultimate heist at 20,000 feet as Robin and Spoiler hijack the sky convoy that could mean the end of freedom in Gotham forever—if the emotional baggage between Tim and Stephanie doesn't do them in first! It's the fist-flying, sky-diving, robot smashing, fascist-punching adventure that you cannot miss—from rising star writer Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural) and top artist Eddy Barrows (Detective Comics)!

Future State: The Next Batman #2 (Jan. 19)

"The Next Batman" written by JOHN RIDLEY

"The Next Batman" art by LAURA BRAGA

"Batgirls" written by VITA AYALA

"Batgirls" art by ANEKE

"Gotham City Sirens" written by PAULA SEVENBERGEN

"Gotham City Sirens" art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

ON SALE 1/19/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | 2 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $8.99 US

In this second Future State: Batman chapter, wearing a mask in Gotham City is now a crime—and when it's compounded with murder, it can be a shoot-on-sight offense! Batman is on the trail of a murderous couple but quickly finds that all is not as it seems...and finds himself in the firing line of the Magistrate and their Peacekeepers! The gritty, street-level adventures of the new Dark Knight continue!

Also in this issue, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find themselves in a prison where the Magistrate throws heroes and villains alike! What no one knows, though, is that Cassandra was sent there with a mission…

And in a story of the Gotham City Sirens, some girls just want to have fun—so what do you do when you find Gotham City in turmoil and overrun by Cybers? You go shopping, of course! Join Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and a new Siren on a gal's night out. They're on the town, looking for trouble…and finding it!

Future State: Catwoman (Jan 19)

written by RAM V

art by OTTO SCHMIDT

cover by LIAM SHARP

card stock variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Masked vigilantes have been deemed illegal, and the Magistrate has commandeered a bullet train to take those they've captured to a reformation facility—and filled the rest of the train with innocent children! Catwoman is hellbent on ensuring it never reaches its destination. Armed with a new magnetic suit, assisted by her trusty band of Strays, and featuring Catwoman's new protégé, she must pull off the impossible: a train heist where she steals…the train itself! But Selina isn't the only person aboard who has plans for this train and its most unexpected passenger!

Future State: Nightwing #1 (Jan 19)

written by ANDREW CONSTANT

art by NICOLA SCOTT

cover by YASMINE PUTRI

card stock variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Batman is gone! Now, Nightwing has taken on the mission of keeping the citizens of Gotham City safe from the Magistrate. But to do that, he'll have stay one step ahead of the Magistrate! And you know things have gotten bad in Gotham when the safest place for Dick to hide out is the abandoned Arkham Asylum! When Nightwing gets a visit from a mask claiming to be the new Batman…does he fight like one? Pick up this dark peek into the future by writer Andrew Constant and artist Nicola Scott to find out!

Future State: Batman/Superman #1 (Jan 26)

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art and cover by BEN OLIVER

card stock variant cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Back in the early days of the Magistrate's occupation of Gotham City, Bruce Wayne found himself pushed to the edge like never before. So calling the Man of Steel in for backup makes sense, right? Wrong. Gotham's sinister overlords have already sprung the ultimate trap on the Last Son of Krypton...and with Kryptonian power at your command, no one can stand in your way! Plus...where on Earth did Professor Pyg get a Kryptonite scalpel? Brace yourselves, because things are going to get gross in the caverns below Gotham...

Future State: Dark Detective #2 (Jan 26)

"Dark Detective" written by MARIKO TAMAKI

"Dark Detective" art by DAN MORA

"Red Hood" written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

"Red Hood" art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by GABRIELLE DELL'OTTO

ON SALE 1/26/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Bruce Wayne is supposed to be dead...but this Dark Detective is on the run and shining a light on the mystery of his own "murder": How did the killers know Bruce Wayne was Batman? As the forces of the Magistrate zero in on Bruce's location, it's a race against time to unlock the secrets of their surveillance tech and take the fight to the very top! But is the knowledge that Bruce's own legacy helped to enable the greatest authoritarian force the city of Gotham has ever seen too much to bear?

Also in this issue, Jason Todd is a haunted man. He's working a job he hates on the violent streets of Gotham City as a mask hunter for the Magistrate! He takes contracts to catch villains—or heroes—and brings them in alive—mostly. But when the Red Hood gang reemerges, Jason must solve a mystery that could doom the city.

Check out our always-updated list of the new Batman comics, graphic novels, and collections coming from DC.