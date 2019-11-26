DC movie plans reportedly revealed: Superman, Aquaman 2, and Green Lantern Corps

The DC Universe could be about to change in a big way. A recent report has outlined the future plans for its stable of superheroes, including Michael B. Jordan potentially being involved in a Superman project, the status of Aquaman 2, and even the Green Lantern Corps.

First, the big one: Supes. Variety reveals that DC has been using a handful of big names as sounding boards for the Man of Steel’s future. Chief among them is Michael B. Jordan who was apparently “pitching… a vision for the character,” though it’s unknown if he would have starred as Clark Kent. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams has also reportedly been in talks about Superman but, again, nothing concrete has emerged. Best to take that with a pinch of Kryptonite. Variety also gives 2023 as a ballpark figure for a Superman return.

Just as recently as last week, current Superman actor Henry Cavill indicated he had no plans to hang up the cape, saying he’s “not given up on the role.”

Aquaman 2, meanwhile, will again see James Wan back in the director’s chair after the success of the original Aquaman last year and should begin filming in 2021, as will be the case with Ezra Miller's Flash movie. Surprisingly, the Green Lantern Corps is also being labelled as a “priority” for Warner Bros – but doesn’t yet have a release date attached.

There’s even a tidbit on 2021’s The Batman. The cast – which includes Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth – may have options in their deals for sequels and spin-offs, which bodes well for the Caped Crusader’s filmic future after the Matt Reeves-directed reboot.

So, if this report is to be believed, we’ve got a whole lot of DC movies to look forward to. From under the sea, to the far reaches of outer space, and who knows where else – this is the brightest DC’s future has felt in quite some time.

