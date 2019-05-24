Dauntless is so popular the waiting times are over three hours

Dauntless, the free-to-play co-op fantasy RPG, is rather popular. How popular, I hear you ask? Popular enough for players to be reporting a three-hour wait to even get into the game, with many encountering Dauntless' matchmaking in progress bug. If you're one of those players eagerly waiting to sample it for yourself, you'll be happy to know that Phoenix Labs, the game's developer, is keeping everyone up to date with its attempts to fix the issue via its Twitter :

// Afternoon Update //✨ We've DOUBLED the number of Slayers that can play at once (vs. yesterday's max)!✨ Queues will soon show your position in line instead of "180+ minutes"!✨ We have IDed a bug that is causing crashes and are working to crush it!/ 1May 23, 2019

As the tweet above shows, now you won't just be shown that you have to wait three hours to play (*sharp intake of breath*), as instead you'll get to see your position in the queue. In fact, they've doubled the capacity of Dauntless already, meaning that it should be easier for more people to play. Apparently it is working on a one-in-one-out system at the moment , and it's no wonder as it recently announced that its playerbase has grown to over 4 million players. Wowzers. Phoenix Labs has said that the alternate possibility was "to turn things off. We decided it would be better for people to play (but potentially wait a while) than to not be able to play at all". Fair enough.