Daily NewsRadar: Fortnite makes the jump to mobile, PUBG is getting a tropical map, and more

It's been a ridiculously jam-packed day for news - you can scroll to the bottom of the page to see all the big announcements in full. But what about the smaller stuff that got lost in the shuffle? That's where NewsRadar comes in.

Kill scads of freakishly large rats in Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Launching today, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 plays like a melee take on the beloved Left 4 Dead co-op formula, only with Warhammer's Skaven and Chaos mutants in place of the undead. Get a sense of the carnage that awaits in the release trailer below.

Fortnite is coming to mobile (with crossplay)

Massively popular, gloriously cartoony battle royale game Fortnite is branching out onto mobile platforms , headed to iOS soon and Android devices later down the line. Best of all, it'll have cross-platform progression so you can keep all your loot, as well as crossplay support with PC and PS4 players.

PUBG is getting a host of new content (including a new tropical map)

Not to be outdone by Fortnite, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds also has some exciting additions in the pipeline - including the addition of a smaller map set on a tropical island .

Get to know the hero of Ni no Kuni 2

Bandai Namco has put out a new trailer for Ni no Kuni 2, one of the best new games of 2018. It focuses on protagonist Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum (best name ever), who's been wrongfully deposed from the throne and must fight to reclaim it.

Sate your hunger for Santa Clarita Diet season 2 with a new trailer

Netflix has no shortage of trailers to show off - and the latest is for the second season of Santa Clarita Diet, the dark comedy starring Drew Barrymore as a socially well-adjusted, flesh-eating zombie.

Even more news:

Super Smash Bros. is coming to Switch, and it's bringing Inklings and BotW Link - but is it a port or new game?

Here's all the news in the March 2018 Nintendo Direct, from Smash Bros. to Detective Pikachu

Fortnite Battle Royale makes up for its jetpack delay with a new Teams of 20 mode that sounds just as ridiculous

Ubisoft is working on The Division 2, while still bringing more content to the original game

This Star Wars: The Last Jedi deleted scene presents a new (better) spin on Phasma’s death

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy brings the wumpa to Nintendo Switch on July 10

What’s going on with the Avengers: Infinity War runtime – and is it the longest MCU movie yet?

18 million Thunderjaw kills?! These Horizon: Zero Dawn player stats prove Aloy is still a killing machine, one year after launch

The new PS4 update out now adds 2 features we've been asking for since launch

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team’s ratings refresh is complete – and these are the 27 most improved players

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 officially confirmed with a hilariously unhype logo reveal

Make your Switch even more flexible with this 33 percent discount on official dock sets

Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage storms onto the cover of Total Film magazine's latest issue – on sale now!