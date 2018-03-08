FIFA 18 Ultimate Team’s ratings refresh is complete – and these are the 27 most improved players

Ultimate Team’s highly anticipated – and slightly overhyped – mid-season ratings update is complete, and the big Premier League winners are Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and WBA centre-back Ahmed Hegazi.

The FIFA 18 ‘ratings refresh’ sees players from across the globe receive a stats boost based on real-life performances since September, and both Pope and Hegazi get a 7-point leap in their overall ratings, from 68 to 75.

The Premier pair aren’t the biggest winners, however. While 16 contemporaries also earn 7-point rises, nine do even better, with Malaga winger Alex Muja, who recently joined Tenerife on loan, leading the way. He receives a 13-point overall boost, with Rio Ave’s Joao Novais and Raphael Rossi of Benfica the only other players to pick up double-digit gains. Their stats are increased by 11 and 10 respectively.

Promising Bundesliga midfield pair Dennis Geiger and Mickael Cuisance are also among the big movers, each having their overall rating retuned from 61 to 70.

The full list of players ‘refreshed’ by 7 points or more is as follows:



+13 Alejandro Mula (LM, Malaga) - 60 to 73

+11 Joao Novais (CAM, Rio Ave) - 62 to 73

+10 Raphael Rossi (CB, Boavista) - 63 to 73

+9 Dennis Geiger (CM, Hoffenheim) - 61 to 70

+9 Mickael Cuisance (CM, Moenchengladbach) - 61 to 70

+8 Abdou Diallo (CB, Mainz) - 68 to 76

+8 Marius Wolf (LM, Frankfurt) - 67 to 75

+8 Houssem Aouar (CM, Lyon) - 67 to 75

+8 Dener (CM, Portimonense) - 63 to 71

+7 Maximiliano Gomez (CM, Celta Vigo) - 70 to 77

+7 Rodri (CM, Villarael) - 70 to 77

+7 Antonio Lato (LB, Valencia) - 70 to 77

+7 Ognjen Oranges (CB, AEK Athens) - 69 to 76

+7 Nick Pope (GK, Burnley) - 68 to 75

+7 Ahmed Hegazi (CB, WBA) - 68 to 75

+7 Ryota Morioka (CAM, Anderlecht) - 68 to 75

+7 Shoya Nakajima (LW, Portimonense) - 67 to 74

+7 Tomas Koubek (GK, Rennes) - 67 to 74

+7 Christian Luyindama (CB, Standard Liege) - 66 to 73

+7 Maximilan Wober (CB, Ajax) - 66 to 73

+7 Yang Han Been (GK, FC Seoul) - 63 to 70

+7 Julian Quinones (ST, Lobos) - 63 to 70

+7 Oleg Danchenko (RM, Anzhi Makhachkala) - 63 to 70

+7 Drausio (CB, Maritimo) - 63 to 70

+7 Dario Maresic (CB, Sturm Graz) - 62 to 69

+7 Adam Mbengue (LM, Caen) - 62 to 69

+7 David von Ballmoos (GK, Young Boys) - 60 to 67

