Cyberpunk 2077 trailer tells the story of Night City

During today's Night City Wire presentation, a brand new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 aired, focusing on the story and world of the game.

Just below, you can check out the new, story-driven trailer. The trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 firstly goes over the state of America in CD Projekt's game, elaborating on a nuclear war and economic failures that brought about the ruined country. Already overcrowded, even more souls are flocking to Night City in the hopes of salvation.

The trailer then goes on to showcase the story of the game: player character V finds a nuclear chip, and after embedding it in their head, they find that it actually contains the mind of rocker Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves.

Speaking of the Hollywood star, another trailer premiered during today's Night City Wire. This one focused on the character of Silverhand, mainly around how he's unpredictable, and prone to bouts of violence. He wants to take down the corporations of Night City, and he'll stop at nothing to achieve this goal.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due out in just a few weeks from now, launching worldwide on December 10. It'll be a day one launch for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as being available through backwards compatibility for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

To see what we made of our 16 hours spent in Night City so far, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 preview for some in-depth analysis.