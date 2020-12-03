Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load times and release timing: Here's exactly when you can play

The Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load times and release timing has been officially revealed, and you can start plotting out your launch plans now.

Developer CD Projekt Red shared a detailed image that confirms exactly when players on PC and all consoles will be able to start downloading, and later playing, Cyberpunk 2077. I've taken the liberty of reproducing the key bits in text form below so it's easier to parse.

The wait is almost over!If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1December 3, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load times

Here's when you can start pre-loading Cyberpunk 2077 so you can play ASAP. The times are broken down by console family and digital store, and then by timezone.

PlayStation: Midnight local time on December 8

Midnight local time on December 8 Xbox: Thursday, December 3 at 8 am PST / 11am EST / 4 pm GMT

Thursday, December 3 at 8 am PST / 11am EST / 4 pm GMT PC (Steam and Epic): Monday, December 7 at 8 am PST / 11 am EST / 4 pm GMT

Monday, December 7 at 8 am PST / 11 am EST / 4 pm GMT PC (GOG): Monday, December 7 at 3 am PST / 6 am EST / 11 am GMT

Cyberpunk 2077 release timing

Once you have your pre-load taken care of, here's exactly when CD Projekt Red will push the big unlock button and let you start playing Cyberpunk 2077 - again broken down by platform and timezone.

On consoles: Cyberpunk 2077 will be released at midnight local time on December 10 - that's at the start of December 10, not the end.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released at midnight local time on December 10 - that's at the start of December 10, not the end. On PC: Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 9 at 4pm PST / December 9 at 7 pm EST / December 10 at midnight GMT

Of course, if your copy of the game shipped out early , you don't need to wait at all - though CD Projekt Red kindly requests you don't record or stream any of it yet.