Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update not coming until late 2021

The Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update release date has been delayed, making room in CD Projekt Red's plans for more fixes and improvements.

The studio expanded on its roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 in an announcement centered around a public apology and explanation from studio co-founder Marcin Iwinski. According to the newly revised roadmap, CD Projekt Red now plans to release update 1.1 in 10 days - so January 23, or thereabouts. Update 1.2 is planned to be even larger and it will roll out "in the following weeks".

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Changing the focus to fixing Cyberpunk 2077's remaining issues - especially on last-gen consoles - means the studio has delayed its plans to start adding new content to the game. That said, they're still planned to start rolling new features out in the months ahead.

"Our big plans for supporting Cyberpunk in the long term did not change," Iwinski said. "As for the free DLCs, our initial plan was to deliver them just after the release, much like we did with The Witcher 3. We decided to focus on the most important fixes and updates first and will be releasing the DLCs afterwards. Expect more information in the upcoming months.

"For those of you playing on next-gen consoles in back compatibility, you can still expect the free update for Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5 arriving in 2021. We are aiming at the second half of the year."

In other words, the next-gen native versions of Cyberpunk 2077 will now arrive in July at the earliest and free DLC for the game will start rolling out some time before then. There's also a good chance that this change in development plans has also affected the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer release date , though CD Projekt Red has never put an official time table in place.