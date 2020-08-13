Official Cyberpunk 2077 poll reveals most popular lifepath so far

Earlier in the week, Cyberpunk 2077 introduced the three different lifepaths you can choose to shape your hero, and now there's an official poll from CD Projekt Red revealing the most popular option so far.

All three lifepaths seem like fun choices, so it's no surprise the public is split somewhat evenly on them. The poll is six hours old and has 113,000 votes at the time of this writing, and here's where things stand: Street kid holds the lead at 37%, Nomad's in the middle with 33% of the votes, and corpo is the least popular choice - but it's still getting just about 30% of the votes. There's still two days left before the poll closes and the winning lifepath is decided, so corpo diehards still have some time to turn the tables.

We gave you a few days to think it over, but it’s time to make a decision! Nomad, Street Kid or Corpo — tell us, which one will you choose on your first playthrough?August 13, 2020

ICYMI, Cyberpunk 2077 lifepaths determine how you start the game and which specific advantages you'll have going into different parts of the story. As quest design coordinator Philipp Weber explained in a recent livestream , there's a scene where a corporation asks you to steal back a robot from a gang. If you're a corpo, you'll understand the situation better from the corporation's perspective, whereas the street kid will be better equipped to negotiate with the gang. Nomads won't be as friendly with the gang, but they'll understand more about how they were able to steal the robot from a sophisticated corporation.