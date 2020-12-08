Cyberpunk 2077 is "a different game" after console update, says CDPR dev

Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming patch is a game-changer when it comes to bug fixes and stability improvements, according to one of the developers that works on the game.

Critics seem overall pleased with Cyberpunk 2077, but one common theme across reviews is that it's fairly buggy. GamesRadar's review mentions things like "missing vehicles, floating weapons, or random stuck menu bars," but notes that that CDPR has promised to patch out that sort of stuff with the Day One patch.

In a Twitter exchange, CD Projekt Red's Fabian Mario Döhla says that "a bunch of issues reviewers encountered (and reported) have been fixed already, [and] some more are part of the update." Döhla also says Cyberpunk 2077 is "a different game with the console update," seemingly referring to the Day One update.

It is a different game with console update, yes.December 7, 2020

For a game release riding on so many years of hype and following several delays, it's understandable that some players are worried about bugs and performance issues. For that reason, it's reassuring to hear someone from CDPR put some of those concerns to rest. That said, Döhla says that some of the issues PC players are experiencing could be resolved by lowering their graphics settings.

"When the settings are too high for your setup the game is unable to stream the content and stuff starts to go missing (animations, audio, lipsync, objects). Adjust settings and it works waaaay smoother," Döhla says in a separate tweet.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10, with a PS5/Xbox Series X ugprade coming at an unspecified later date.

Heads up, PlayStationers: Cyberpunk 2077 download size is over 100GB on PS4 and PS5.