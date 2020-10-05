Cyberpunk 2077 goes gold ahead of a November launch

It's official: Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold with little over a month left to go until launch.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account announced that the game had finally gone gold earlier today on October 5. Various CD Projekt developers took to Twitter to express their joy at Cyberpunk 2077 finally going gold, after the project was first revealed back in 2013, before The Witcher 3 had even been released.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fpOctober 5, 2020

It's been a long time coming, but now the end is finally in sight for Cyberpunk 2077. If you're unfamiliar with the term, "going gold" basically means that the game is in a state where it is playable from start to finish. Don't take this to mean that development on Cyberpunk 2077 is done though, because you can bet that the quality assurance department at CD Projekt are working incredibly hard to get the game smoothed out, with as little bugs and glitches as possible, before launch.

Speaking of launch, there's now barely a month to go until Cyberpunk 2077 finally launches on November 19. It'll be coming to the PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as launching on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

We also finally have an idea of just how big Cyberpunk 2077's Night City will be. A map leak from the physical edition of the game has the city being smaller in space than the map of The Witcher 3, but more densely packed. Additionally, it's been revealed that Cyberpunk 2077's main story will be shorter than The Witcher 3's, after complaints from players that the latter was too long.

