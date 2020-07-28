Curse of Strahd Revamped is on the way, and you can pre-order the premium D&D campaign now

Looks like we're returning to Ravenloft this Halloween - Curse of Strahd Revamped has just been unveiled, and the popular D&D campaign has been revised for an October 20, 2020 release. This premium edition features a gothic, coffin-esque box, unique items (including 54 foil-stamped Tarokka cards), a 20-page Creatures of Horror booklet, and some revamped lore.

Bringing players back to the ultra-gothic Castle Ravenloft, Curse of Strahd Revamped gives one of the most popular D&D campaigns a lap of honor (insert your 'rising from the dead' jokes here). Set in the realm of the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovich, you and a band of unlucky adventures have been drawn into his world by means unknown - and now must escape before he feasts on you.

Although this is the same beloved story as the original 2016 release, Curse of Strahd Revamped features tons of bonus content to go with a very cool (if macabre) box, not to mention updated lore. Indeed, it has a revised take on the Vistani that the press release says "aligns with the Dungeons & Dragons team’s mission to be as welcoming and inclusive as possible". This is because their original depiction was criticised for being an insensitive misfire that played up to stereotypes of certain cultures.

As for what's in the box, you're getting plenty for your money. Besides the DM's screen and sourcebook you might expect, you're also receiving an atmospheric deck of cards that tells you where to go next, a double-sided map, postcards to invite your players to a game, and more.

Here's the full list:

Unique, coffin-shaped case

Softcover Curse of Strahd adventure book

54 foil-stamped Tarokka cards

Tarokka deck-reading book

Tuck box to hold your Tarokka deck

Monsters and NPCs booklet

Double-sided poster map of Barovia and Castle Ravenloft

A 'sturdy' four-panel Dungeon Master’s screen

Strahd von Zarovich sheet with artwork and monster stat block

Four handouts

12 postcards

This comes hot on the heels of an announcement for the next D&D campaign, Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, and a new Dungeons and Dragons board game (D&D Adventure Begins). Because all of the above are coming out within a month or so of each other, it's going to be a busy few weeks for tabletop fans.

