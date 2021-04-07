Cruella makes a scene in new trailer for the 101 Dalmations prequel

A new Cruella trailer has been released, revealing more about the upcoming 101 Dalmations villain's prequel movie, which will debut simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus this May.

Emma Stone plays a young version of Cruella, during her time rising through the London fashion world. The new trailer features footage that has a Devil Wears Prada feel to it, except the assistant seems to be just as cutthroat as her boss, if not more.

From the looks of the trailer, it seems like it's a safe bet to assume that Cruella will try to follow in the footsteps of Disney's Maleficent – another prequel of sorts loosely inspired by Charles Perrault's original fairy tale is the reimagining of Walt Disney's 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty. It portrays the story from the eponymous antagonist's perspective, depicting her conflicted relationship with the king and princess of a corrupt kingdom.

Cruella has already received comparisons to Joker, which Stone recently discussed with Total Film in the new issue of the magazine. “It’s very different from Joker in many ways,” Stone said. However, while there are certainly differences between the two movies, the actor revealed she can see why thematic lines have been drawn between the two. “I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix," she continues. "I wish I was more like him.”

Cruella is scheduled to be released in cinemas and on Disney Plus with Premier Access on 28 May. For much more on the film, pick up the new issue of Total Film when it hit shelves (real and digital) now. Check out the new covers below.

(Image credit: Disney/Total Film)

If you're a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an upcoming issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect and with the latest offer you'll save 60 per cent – that's better than half price! – on a print and digital bundle. You'll also get exclusive subscriber-only covers like the Cruella one above right.