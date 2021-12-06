Crash Bandicoot 4 developer is hiring for a new project and it doesn't look like Call of Duty

The studio behind Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is hiring for a project and it doesn’t appear to be related to Call of Duty.

As spotted by VGC , Toys for Bob - the developer behind Crash Bandicoot 4 , Crash Bandicoot the N. Sane Trilogy, and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy - is currently hiring for a senior concept artist . What’s interesting about this is that the job doesn’t appear to be related to a Call of Duty project.

Following the release of Crash Bandicoot 4 earlier this year, Toys for Bob - an Activision studio - was assigned as Warzone support studio as well as being the primary developer of the current Crash Bandicoot series. If you take a look at Toys for Bob’s other job listings such as this one for a lighting artist , you’ll see that the job listing clearly states that the successful applicant will be working on a Call of Duty project - however, the new concept artist listing does not.

Although it’s not clear what game the new senior concept artist will be working on or whether the absence of Call of Duty from this job role is intentional, we do know that Toys for Bob is still taking good care of the Crash Bandicoot series thanks to a statement from Activision which said: "[Toys for Bob] is excited to continue supporting Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and more recently provide additional development support to Call of Duty: Warzone."

It’s also coincidentally Crash Bandicoot’s 25th anniversary this year and to celebrate, Activision and Toys for Bob have already released a Crashiversary bundle as well as a teaser that "we'll see more of [Crash] very soon."