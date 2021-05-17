Crash Bandicoot 4 actors tease a new project

A pair of Crash Bandicoot voice actors are working together again on a new project, though it probably isn't a new Crash game - unless it is.

Actor Scott Whyte took over as the voice of eponymous hero in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, in which he appeared alongside Lex Lang as the longtime voice of Dr. Neo Cortex. Whyte used his personal Instagram account to reveal that he and Lang are working on a new project together, teasing that this one "is not another Crash game (or is it?? Haha!)" With a tease like that, there's really no telling what their next collaboration is set to be. Whatever it is, Whyte seems to be pretty excited about it.

A post shared by Scott Whyte (@thescottwhyte) A photo posted by on

It could be a new Crash Bandicoot project that isn't a game - like a movie or TV series - or it could in fact be a Crash game, or it could be something that isn't related to jumping and spinning bandicoots at all. Both Whyte and Lang have extensive credits beyond the Crash franchise, so it isn't all that difficult to imagine the two of them being cast on another project together purely by happenstance.

Crash Bandicoot fans are hungry for news on the future of the franchise, especially since Toys For Bob, the lead developer of Crash Bandicoot 4, recently began providing support for the continued development of Call of Duty: Warzone .