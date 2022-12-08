Crash Bandicoot is teasing an appearance at The Game Awards 2022

It looks like we could be getting some Crash Bandicoot-related news at The Game Awards tonight.

On December 8, "Crash" (A.K.A. Activison) tweeted: "So... what's everyone doing tomorrow?" knowing full well that we'll all be watching The Game Awards 2022. To make things even more interesting, host Geoff Keighley replied to the tweet with: "Hosting #TheGameAwards HBU?" which is basically confirmation at this point.

So what can we expect from everyone's favourite marsupial? Well, we previously got to play as Crash in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time , which was developed by Toys For Bob in 2020. It's probably a little too soon to expect Crash Bandicoot 5, but with so little to go off who knows what Activision has planned.

We do know that Toys For Bob is working on something though. Back in August of this year, the studio teased that their 18th game is currently in development but said that it's still a mystery to the public. Considering Toys For Bob is only responsible for Crash Bandicoot 4, there's no guarantee that it's working on another Crash game right now.

Another plausible guess is the rumoured multiplayer Crash Bandicoot game that was leaked in June of this year. According to journalist Jez Cordon, "it's like a four-player brawler almost, but Crash-oriented" and was initially expected to appear during Summer Games Fest 2022. Crash fans also think we could be getting that rumoured Wumpa League game soon after influencers began receiving Crash Bandicoot-themed pizza boxes.