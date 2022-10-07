Crash Bandicoot fans are convinced this pizza box is teasing Wumpa League

A pizza box has Crash Bandicoot fans convinced that the long-rumored Wumpa League will finally be unveiled at The Game Awards this December.

YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh posted a video (opens in new tab) today after receiving a promotional Crash Bandicoot-themed pizza box from Activision Blizzard. The box comes from 'Aku Aku's Steam-in Pizza Shack,' and alongside a pile of swag, contains a confirmation in no uncertain terms that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming to Steam, after previously on PC via Battle.net in 2021.

"Hungry for more?" the box label teases. "Try our new wumpa pizza for $12.08!" 12/08 gets us to the December 8 broadcast of The Game Awards, which typically hosts a whole lot of major gaming announcements.

'Wumpa pizza,' then, seems to be a reference to 'Wumpa League,' the Crash game that's been the subject of various leaks for years. One version of the rumor suggested it would be a competitive platformer where players fought to be the first to collect items in open-ended 3D platforming levels. More recent rumors have reiterated that a multiplayer Crash Bandicoot is in the works, though it may be one that's not actually called Wumpa League.

We'll find out the truth of it soon enough, and in the meantime it seems we can enjoy Crash 4 on Steam in less than two weeks' time - perfect timing with that Steam Deck purchase you may have been eyeing.

