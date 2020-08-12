Control Ultimate Edition bundles in all the DLC and includes free next-gen upgrades

Control is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, and a next-gen upgrade will be bundled in with the new Control Ultimate Edition coming later this month.

As the name suggests, Control Ultimate Edition is everything Control in one package, with the base game and all of its DLC bundled together for $39.99 / £29.99. The first piece of DLC, The Foundation, filled out the history of The Oldest House, while AWE will tie the game in more deeply with Alan Wake and help fill out the newly announced (but long teased) Remedy Connected Universe.

If you pick up the PS4 or Xbox One versions of Control Ultimate Edition, you'll also be entitled to a digital copy of the game on PS5 or Xbox One respectively "when transitioning to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X". Unfortunately, 505 Games has confirmed that this offer only applies to Control Ultimate Edition; if you own the standard version of the game for PS4 or Xbox One, you won't get a free upgrade.

This also marks the first time Control will be available on Steam, having launched exclusively on Epic Games Store on PC last year (you can still pick up the ultimate edition on EGS a few weeks later if you prefer). Here are the release dates for Control Ultimate Edition, broken down by platform:

Steam: August 27, the same day as the Control: AWE expansion

Epic Games store, PS4, and Xbox One (digital): September 10

PS4 and Xbox One (physical): End of 2020

PS5 and Xbox Series X (digital): End of 2020

PS5 and Xbox Series X (physical): Early 2021