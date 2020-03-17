Control DLC The Foundation gets June release date on Xbox One

Control 's first big paid expansion, The Foundation, is coming to PS4 and PC on March 26, and on Xbox One on June 25. You can check out the latest trailer for the new DLC pack above.

A situation has arisen in The Foundation. It’s time for Jesse to investigate & put a stop to the Astral Plane before it consumes the Oldest House.The Foundation expansion launches March 26 on PS4 & Epic Games Store. Included for Season Pass owners. Coming to Xbox One June 25. pic.twitter.com/ygJ2EV2LAiMarch 16, 2020

We've known the new Control DLC would release on March 26 as a PS4 timed-exclusive, but it's news that it's coming to PC, via the Epic Games Store, on the same day. We also know now that Xbox One players will need to wait a whole three months longer for The Foundation than PS4 and PC players.

A teaser for Control's The Foundation DLC was released last week, and now we have the expansion's first proper trailer. The Foundation picks up following the conclusion of Control's main story, with Jesse Faden investigating the disappearance of the FBC's Head of Operations, Helen Marshall. The new trailer features Marshall as she talks about following orders from the deceased Zachariah Trench. You'll also see some sweet action sequences and a terrifying, alien-like baddie. Here's the official plot description of The Foundation DLC, straight from Remedy:

"In The Foundation, the Astral Plane is colliding with our reality. Jesse Faden, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, must travel through the caverns of the Foundation to prevent the Astral Plane from consuming the Oldest House. The missing Head of Operations, Helen Marshall, may hold some answers to the mysteries surrounding this threat. As she travels deeper, Jesse will learn more about Marshall's disappearance, and about the enigmatic Board."

The Foundation DLC is free with the Control Digital Deluxe Edition, and it's included with Control's $25/£20 season pass. The second DLC pack, AWE, is set to release mid-2020.