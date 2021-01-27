Comic con on a cruise ship? Image and Skybound planning one for next year

Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment are developing a themed comic convention on a cruise ship. The two companies have sent out a survey to individuals on some of their various mailing lists to gauge the level of interest, as well as to get input on the various options possible.

"Calling All Comics Lovers! It's been a wild year, to say the least, and we've been spending a lot of time thinking about ways to bring the comic community back together when things are safe. Our solution? A good ol' vacation!" reads the survey's introduction.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

Image and Skybound are currently looking at holding the event in 2022 or 2023, with the ship setting off from either Miami or Los Angeles for a voyage in the nearby area.

"We know everyone could use one, and we'd love to get your feedback on bringing the con floor to the ocean with an immersive cruise vacation centered around all things comics," the survey continues. "From when you feel comfortable setting sail with fellow fans again to where you'd like to go, fill out the survey and let us know!"

Image Comics hosted a one-of convention in the mid-'90s, and in the early '10s held several boutique events titled Image Expo on its own and/or in conjunction with larger, more general-interest comic conventions.

During the pandemic, Skybound has hosted several online 'convention' type experiences called Skybound Xpos.

While the idea of a comic con on a cruise ship is rather unique, this wouldn't be the first time. In the '90s and '00s several small companies hosted comic conventions on cruise ships, and in 2017 a larger company, Fan2Sea Entertainment, launched the first of what was planned as an annual comic convention cruise onboard Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas. Despite 2200 attendees with a $600+ per cabin price tag, a second Fan2Sea event never took place.

