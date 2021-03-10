Cocaine Bear is an Elizabeth Banks-directed thriller inspired by true events about… a bear on cocaine

Bear with us a moment. News has dropped that Elizabeth Banks is set to direct Cocaine Bear, a thriller "inspired" by real-world events. No, we're not making this up.

Combining two of our favorite things – producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, obvs – Cocaine Bear is set to start shooting this summer, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Brilliantly, the story is loosely (and we use the term 'loosely' loosely) based on a real incident in 1980s America. A drug smuggler, who later died because he was carrying too many drugs while parachuting as if this story couldn't get any wilder, dropped a bag of cocaine over Georgia.

Then, a 175-pound black bear consumed the cocaine and, sadly, died of a drug overdose. We imagine Cocaine Bear's fictionalized account will fill in the gaps a little more and embellish the details from the original New York Times report – and maybe give the movie a lighter ending.

No casting details, nor a release date, have been announced. Cocaine Bear is part of Phil Lord and Chris Miller's deal with Universal, which they inked back in 2019. The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers will also have the option for future first-look pictures with the movie studio.

Elizabeth Banks, meanwhile, is still attached to direct and star in The Invisible Woman – a separate project from Elizabeth Moss' 2020 horror, The Invisible Man. But surely nothing can top Cocaine Bear, right?

