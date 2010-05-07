Civilization IV: The Complete Edition on sale for $10

2K Games has just announced that Sid Meier’s Civilization V will be available on Steam. Those who pre-order the regular version or the Digital Deluxe edition of the game will also get a free map pack when the title launches this fall. While we’re exciting about Civilization V (see our most recentpreview), what we’re really excited about is the current sale on Steam for Sid Meier’s Civilization IV: The Complete Edition. For just $10, you can get Civilization IV, Civilization IV: Colonization, Civilization: IV: Beyond the Sword, and Civilization IV: Warlords.

Civilization IV added lots of life to the strategy series with a streamlined interface, a new tech tree, improved AI, and a much better combat system. That’s just part of why we gave this great title a ten-out-of-ten in ourreview– and now Civilization IV (along with all its expansion packs) are on sale for just $10. What a deal.



Above: All this for $10. Trust us. It’s worth it and you can find the product page here on Steam's storehere



May 6, 2010