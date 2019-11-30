Cheap SSD deal alert: Save over £75 on one of the best Samsung portable SSDs right now

The Black Friday deals aren’t over yet. Not even close. Of all the PS4 Black Friday offers and Xbox One X Black Friday discounts available, this might be the most useful of the lot: a Samsung Portable SSD T5 with either 1 TB or 2 TB of storage space. You can save up to £125 and it’s the perfect complement for those who have just bought a new console in the sales or have a heaving digital library that they need to keep somewhere safe. The 1 TB version is available right now for £113.49 at Amazon.

There’s a reason why the Samsung Portable SSD cracked our list of best PS4 external hard drives. It’s light, sturdy, and comes with some absolutely obscene read and write speeds. Samsung promises up to 540 MB/s, which means some of the chunkier games out there (looking at you, Modern Warfare) can be transferred over to your console and back again in no time at all. It's a vast improvement on most HDDs, too, which tend to crawl along with its transfers.

If you want to make sure you have pretty much all the space you’ll ever need for the foreseeable future, there’s the 2 TB option. It’s slightly pricier at £243.49 but that’s a saving of over £125. Just think of how many games you can pack into that. Plus all your work and movies from Disney Plus when that comes to the UK in just four months’ time. Bliss.

Samsung Portable SSD T5 (2 TB) | £243.49 at Amazon

We all need a safety net when it comes to our external storage: this is it. 2 TB of space, meaning you'll be able to pack on everything from games, to movies, and your work.

View Deal

If you’re feeling slightly more adventurous, you can forego the standard black SSDs and, instead, opt for Metallic Red, Rose Gold, or Blue.

Black Friday game deals from across the web (UK)