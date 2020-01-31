Cheap PS4 controller deal - the DualShock 4 is just $39.99 right now

Heads up to anyone looking to grab a cheap PS4 controller - Walmart are currently selling the official wireless handset in classic black for $39.99 ; a tasty saving of $20. That's the lowest price we've seen for a good while. And although it may not seem like a huge drop, the fact that it normally costs anywhere between $50 - $60 makes this the time to act if you wanted to pick up an extra controller. There's no telling how long it'll last, after all, so it's worth acting now to get the most for your money.

Cheap PS4 controller

This cheap PS4 controller deal gets you access to the most recent version of the handset; it has a light strip visible on the touchpad, but still offers the same comfort and accuracy that's been a feature since the console launched way back in late 2013. It can also be used with new tech like the upcoming DualShock 4 Back Button attachment , allowing you to mimic back paddles seen on pro eSports controllers.

There are plenty of other PS4 controllers on offer at Walmart as well, but the discount isn't nearly so big - $10 or so - making them a slightly harder sell. If you're curious, you can take a look for yourself right here .