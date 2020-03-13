This cheap Animal Crossing: New Horizons deal gets you the game for under £40

The world kinda sucks right now, so how about a cheap Animal Crossing: New Horizons deal to cheer you up? The game's not even out yet, but you can pre-order a digital version for just £38.99 from CD Keys . That's 22% less than normal and an £11 saving by our count (it's currently going for £50 from most retailers).

Considering the buzz surrounding Tom Nook and co's return, being able to save so much via this cheap Animal Crossing: New Horizons deal is surprising; it's comfortably one of the most anticipated games of 2020. With that in mind, we don't think the discount will last very long. As such, it's probably worth grabbing before it vanishes. We've only got a week until the full game launches on 20 March, after all.

Just remember, this deal is for a digital version of the game. If you want a physical copy instead, visit our Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order guide.

Either way, the game's cheerful whimsy is a welcome distraction from news like E3 2020 being cancelled. I think we could all do with that right now.

Cheap Animal Crossing: New Horizons deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (digital edition) | £38.99 at CD Keys (save £11)

If you're hyped to create your own island getaway, this offer on Animal Crossing isn't to be missed.View Deal

CD Keys has history of pulling this sort of move; just yesterday they had the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 at a greatly reduced £33.99 rather than £50.

For those who decide to pick up this offer, don't forget to check out our guide to Nintendo Switch SD cards . Th ey will come in very handy if you need to shuffle saves and game files across to make room for your new purchase.