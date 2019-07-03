Celebrate Stranger Things season 3 with this exclusive Lego Stranger Things poster deal

Stranger Things season 3 finally arrives this week, bringing the kids of Hawkins into 1985. To get us in the mood, Lego already launched its fantastic Stranger Things set – but now it’s giving you the chance to get a gorgeous exclusive Lego Stranger Things poster, too.

The poster mimics one of the original Stranger Things season 1 posters, showing Mike, Dustin and Lucas finding Will’s lonely bike out in the woods… but it’s all Lego-fied, of course.

(Image credit: Lego)

We’ve got an exclusive code to get you the poster for free when you order the Stranger Things: The Upside Down set from the Lego Store online. You can only get this if you’re in the UK or US, though – there are 5,000 posters available for each of those countries, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

When you order the Lego Stranger Things set, the rocket ride will be added to your basket automatically, but to get the poster you’ll need to enter a promo code – there’s one for each country.

To buy from the Lego Store UK use promo code: WILL

Buy Lego Stranger Things: The Upside Down from Lego Store UK

To buy from the Lego Store US use promo code: GONE

Buy Lego Stranger Things: The Upside Down from Lego Store US

