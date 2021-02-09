CD Projekt Red has been the victim of a huge cyber attack

CD Projekt Red has been the victim of a huge "targeted cyber attack".

The developer, responsible for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, took to Twitter to announce the attack and share a ransom note from the hackers who are threatening to leak sensitive data if Projekt Red doesn't answer its demands.

According to CD Projekt Red, its servers have been breached but says that "to the best of our knowledge" no personal data from players was stolen.

In a statement on Twitter, the company explained: "Yesterday we discovered that we have been the victim of a targeted cyber attack, due to which some of our internal systems have been compromised".

It continues: "An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data, and left a ransom note".

The ransom note, which was left in the Window's Notepad app, began by saying that they have "epically pwned" the company.

Despite the incident, the studio did manage to recover some of its files through a backup, but it cannot stop the hackers from selling or leaking the information they managed to obtain.

The hacker's ransom note, which the company also shared on Twitter, contained threats that it would be releasing sensitive documents to the press and that they have "dumped full copies of the source code from your Perforce server for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3 and the unreleased version of Witcher 3".

CD Projekt Red has been given "48 hours" to contact the hackers and come to an agreement, but the studio announced in its statement that it will not be negotiating with them and has already contacted the authorities in an attempt to resolve the issue.