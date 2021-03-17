Captain America clashes with Red Skull as Ta-Nehisi Coates ends his run in June

Ta-Nehisi Coates' Captain America run will conclude in June with Captain America #30. It's unclear if Captain America #30 will also mark the conclusion of the title, or if a new creative team will continue the current volume's numbering.

2021 marks the 80th anniversary of Captain America's 1941 debut, with a new limited series titled The United States of Captain America also launching in June. Coates' Black Panther run will conclude in April, as previously announced.

"The 80th anniversary of Captain America will also mark the end of one of the character's most groundbreaking chapters," reads Marvel's announcement.

"June's Captain America #30 will be the final issue of Ta-Nehisi Coates' redefining work on the title," it continues. "Joined by artist Leonard Kirk, Captain America #30 will provide the climactic conclusion to the 'All Die Young' story arc and prepare the Star-Spangled Avenger for his next era."

What that era may be remains unspoken – though The United States of Captain America may hint at what's to come. That story, by writer Christopher Cantwell and Dale Eaglesham along with rotating guest writers and artists on each issue, sends Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker on a road trip adventure in which they'll meet new heroes who have taken up the mantle of Captain America in their local communities, starting with newly-revealed hero Aaron Fischer.

"Since taking over the ongoing adventures of Steve Rogers, Coates has provided readers with a thought-provoking examination about what it means to be Captain America and introduced new elements of the Captain America mythos such as the Daughters of Liberty and the villainous Power Elite," Marvel's announcement states.

"The acclaimed author's run began with Captain America on the run as the most wanted man in America but will end with him restoring his honor in an epic fight to the finish with the Red Skull."

The Red Skull is almost always the final villain of high-profile Captain America runs, usually resurfacing after a seeming final defeat with a new, more devious scheme. That tradition started in the '70s with writer Steve Englehart, who brought back the Red Skull at the end of his run in a story that redefined the Falcon, Captain America's partner at the time.

"After a stellar two and a half year run, Ta-Nehisi is bringing his tenure on Captain America to a close, with an epic finale to the story that he's been building all throughout his time on the title," states executive editor Tom Brevoort in the announcement. "And Leonard Kirk is providing some epic artwork - it's going to be a climax to remember!"

Captain America #30 is due out June 16. Watch for Marvel's full June 2021 solicitations later this month Newsarama.

