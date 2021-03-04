Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker team up to celebrate 80 years of Captain America

2021 marks the 80th Anniversary of Captain America's 1941 debut in Captain America Comics #1, and to celebrate, Marvel is bringing all four modern wielders of the shield together in a five-issue series titled The United States of Captain America.

Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, John Walker, and Bucky Barnes will set out on a road trip across America to recover the shield of Captain America, which has been stolen. In addition to a framing story from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Dale Eaglesham, the limited series will bring in "an all-star lineup of diverse and extraordinary creative teams" who will showcase brand new heroes inspired by the legacy of Captain America in each stop of their trip, starting with writer Joshua Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Written by Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man) with art by Dale Eaglesham (Fantastic Four), The United States of Captain America will celebrate the character's incredible legacy by bringing together various Captains America from throughout the years for a grand adventure to find Captain America's missing shield and solve the mystery of his masked thief's plan," reads Marvel's announcement of The United States of Captain America.

"Along the way, fans will be introduced to fascinating new heroes who have been inspired to follow in Steve Roger's footsteps," it continues. "Joining Cantwell and Eaglesham will be an all-star lineup of diverse and extraordinary creative teams who will dive even deeper into the origins and motivations of these new shield-bearers in special backup stories, starting with a revolutionary tale by writer Josh Trujillo and artist Jan Balzadua.

"This intriguing examination of the very concepts that define Captain America will explore the powerful impact the hero has had on the world outside your window," it concludes.

Known as "the Captains," the new heroes of the stories are described as "everyday people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities," who are being targeted by the same mysterious person who stole Cap's shield.

"It's an incredible gift and definitely a creative challenge to take on the character of Captain America, especially during these unprecedented times in our country's history," states Cantwell in the title's announcement. "With this miniseries we're hoping to explore what the idea of Captain America means at this precise moment—not just on the grand stage of the world—but to everyday and often overlooked communities throughout the United States."

A filmmaker himself having created the TV show Halt and Catch Fire as well as currently working on a TV adaptation of the Image Comics title Paper Girls, Cantwell relates his concept for the story to the classic Hollywood 'road movie.'

"This story is ultimately structured like a 'road movie,' harkening back in ways to old Bob Rafelson and Hal Ashby films, with Steve Rogers (and soon Sam Wilson, and later… other key members in Steve's life) getting to directly interact with those he represents as a symbol and has sworn to protect, but in an up-close and personal way he hasn't experienced in a while," Cantwell explains.

"I'm extremely excited to show how the idea of Captain America has been conceptualized and translated by various groups in the country, and for me, the juice of the story is Cap reconciling so many interpretations of himself with himself, both as a person and as an icon.

"This kind of cross-country epic is uniquely American and seems like a fantastic way to celebrate the character's legacy right now," Cantwell concludes.

Marvel promises more creators to be announced ahead of The United States of Captain America #1's June 2 release. The issue features a wraparound cover by Alex Ross, seen here.

Watch for Marvel's full June 2021 solicitations later this month right here on Newsarama.

Captain America has had a lot of adventures in 80 years, including these 10 best Captain America stories ever.