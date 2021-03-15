Marvel's newest Captain America is an LGBTQ+ activist

The United States of Captain America, Marvel Comics' planned celebration of Captain America's debut 80 years ago in 1941's Captain America Comics #1, will introduce several new heroes all of whom are influenced by the legacy of Captain America.

In The United States of Captain America, Steve Rogers, John Walker, Sam Wilson, and Bucky Barnes will team up to retrieve the stolen shield of Captain America. The four heroes will embark on a road trip, during which they'll meet local heroes inspired by the legacy of Captain America to defend their own communities.

The first issue of the five-part series will contain a back-up story introducing Aaron Fischer, created by writer Joshua Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua.

The United States of Captain America #1 Aaron Fischer character design by Jan Bazaldua (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Fischer, an openly gay hero, is described as "the Captain America of the Railways," protecting some of the most marginalized people in society.

"In each issue, Cantwell and Eaglesham will be joined by a diverse lineup of all-star talent to introduce these new shield-bearers and expand on their origins and motivations in thrilling backup tales," reads Marvel's reveal of the publisher's newest hero, Aaron Fischer.

"This thought-provoking exploration of Captain America's impact will kick off with writer Joshua Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua and the debut of Aaron Fischer, the Captain America of the Railways," it continues. "A fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused, Marvel Comics is proud to honor Pride Month with the rise of this new LGBTQ+ hero."

Youth.Gov estimates that 20-40% of unhoused runaways identify as LGBTQ+, while young people who are Black and Indigenous experience disproportionate levels of homelessness. Additionally, LGBTQ+ aid organization True Colors United states that LGBTQ+ youth are up to 120% more likely to be runaways or experience homelessness than others.

"Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life," Trujillo says of his newly created hero. "He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes."

The United States of Captain America #1 cover by Nick Robles (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

For co-creator Jan Bazaldua, herself a trans woman, the character of Aaron Fischer has added significance. Bazaldua's design sheet for the character is seen here.

"I want to thank editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron. I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society," Bazaldua says.

"While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!"

The United States of Captain America #1 goes on sale on June 2, the first week of Pride Month. Marvel recently announced Marvel's Voices: Pride, an anthology themed around LGBTQ+ characters and creators.

Watch for Marvel's full June 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

