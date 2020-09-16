Call of Duty Warzone season 6 release date seemingly confirmed by COD League team

The start date for Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 has yet to be revealed officially, but a recent tweet from Minnesota COD League team ROKKR seemingly confirms it will start on or around September 29.

As spotted by Charlie Intel , the ROKKR league team posted a tweet about an upcoming $100k Live From Warzone Tourney taking place on September 29 to “celebrate the start of Call of Duty Season 6”. This does seem to suggest the starting date for the next upcoming season will kick off on September 29.

#RokkrRoyale is coming! Celebrate the start of @CallofDuty Season 6 with some of your favorite streamers, @CODLeague pros and more in our $100k #LiveFromWarzone Tourney starting September 29th! pic.twitter.com/IYzDOLgwmVSeptember 14, 2020

We don’t yet know what will be coming to Call Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Modern Warfare in the next season update. If this is in fact the start date for season 6, that means it’s not that far away at all, so we can probably expect to see an official update about what content will be coming to the next season soon.

Call of Duty Warzone season 5 has seen Verdansk open up by letting players go inside the stadium, explore new areas of the map, and hitch a ride on the freight train. With the release of a roadmap shortly after the season launched, we also got a helping of new multiplayer modes such as Bare Bones and Ground War Reinforce.

If previous seasons are anything to go by, we’re likely to see some new maps, modes, and weapons find their way into Season 6, but there could be some surprises in store too.

News has also just surfaced hinting that Call of Duty Warzone could be coming to mobile thanks to an Activision job listing.