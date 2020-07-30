Call of Duty Warzone season 5 launch date confirmed in new Shadow Company teaser

A Call of Duty Warzone season 5 teaser has finally dropped, confirming an August 5 launch day and introducing a new crew called Shadow Company. Check out the trailer above.

The trailer makes sure to focus on Stadium and the nuke residing in a Verdansk bunker. As we previously reported , rumors are swirling that the Stadium will open up for Season 5, and a loot train may arrive that circles the map carrying weapons and armor plates to every corner of Verdansk. It certainly seems like a big change is coming to the Call of Duty: Warzone map, and as we recently reported, those changes will likely unveil the next game in the Call of Duty series - which is said to be titled Black Ops: Cold War or potentially Black Ops: CIA.

So far, we know that Armistice, the Captain Price-led military alliance formed between the Coalition and the Allegiance factions to take down the terrorist group Al-Qatala, has fallen. The treaty has collapsed and "chaos has set in." Enter Shadow Company, a trio of Operators with "actionable intel" determined to get the job done right. You can read more about them on Activision's blog , but the trio is composed of what may be former Allegiance Operators who have grown impatient with Captain Price's progress - or lack thereof. The three Operators are Rozlin "Roze" Helms (who you'll recognize as the Operator featured on the Season 4 loading page, Velikan, and Marcus "Lerch" Ortega, who leads the Company.

The teaser gives no details about the upcoming Season 5 Battle Pass or any other word on the content of the season, but if you're looking to make progress on the season 4 battle pass, you've got a week left to do it. I'm so close to getting that Iskra skin…