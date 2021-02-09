Call of Duty: Warzone player shares an overly dramatic Death Comm message

A Call of Duty: Warzone streamer was treated to an incredibly dramatic death comm message in a recent game.

Reddit user TrikPikYT shared a brief clip from a Warzone lobby before the game begins. During this time, people are free to mess around shooting each other and respawn until the match starts. In the clip, TrikPikYT is standing on top of a building, shooting down at someone who is attempting to execute another player with a finishing move.

He guns them down, saving the player before they can be killed. Afterwards, TrikPikYT says in the video: "I saved your life, dude, you're welcome, man. Are you gonna come out and peek me and reward me for saving you by letting me kill you too?"

After he kills the other player, an incredibly loud voice can be heard screaming over the airwaves, exclaiming: "You saved my life!". The voice, it turns out, is the other player's Death Comms and upon hearing it TrikPikYT cracks up laughing.

"A rare non-toxic COD player was found haha. Need to send this guy a friend request," TrikPikYT joked in the comments.

In case you didn't know, many Call of Duty games over the years feature Death Comms. If you're not using the push-to-talk function, the game listens to your mic and broadcasts your dying words of vengeance to everyone nearby when you're tragically killed.

Death Comms are a well-documented source of entertainment for Call of Duty fans on Reddit, with multiple compilations made featuring the best and most venomous ones. While we don't take pleasure in other people getting mad, it's easy to see why these brief windows into another player's annoyance would be so enjoyable.

To help rack up the kills (and enjoy those Death Comms for yourself), take a look at our Call of Duty: Warzone tips.