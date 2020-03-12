Call of Duty: Warzone hits 6 million players in 24 hours

A lot of people are playing Call of Duty: Warzone - 6 million in the first 24 hours since launch, in fact.

The Call of Duty Twitter account revealed the impressive stats after Warzone's first full day since going live on Tuesday.

What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone.Thank you – we’re just getting started.#FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/GpDKJw5QD4March 11, 2020

I probably don't need to tell you that 6 million is a lot of players for a game's first 24 hours, but just for comparison's sake: Apex Legends reached 2.5 million players in 24 hours and 10 million players in three days, while it took Fortnite two weeks to reach 10 million players (via Twitter: Daniel Ahmad ). That puts Call of Duty: Warzone in a fairly commanding position in the crowded battle royale field, at least from the offset.

Warzone is a new free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty game that pits 150 players against each other across two modes: Plunder and Battle Royale. Plunder tasks you with collecting the most money through loot, stealing money, and completing in-game Contracts. Battle Royale is rather self-explanatory, with additional features like Gulag, which lets downed players duke it out 1v1 for a chance to spawn back into the game.

You can access Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, PS4, and Xbox One as an add-on to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, or as a separate client. If you have Modern Warfare and its most recent update downloaded, the download will cost your PC or console between 18 and 22gb of hard drive space. As a standalone title, expect Warzone to take about 80gb of space.