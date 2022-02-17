Call of Duty: Vanguard ranked beta delayed due to "stat-breaking issue"

The Call of Duty: Vanguard ranked play beta has been delayed due to a "stat-breaking issue" found in the live game at the last minute.

Treyarch announced the delay on Twitter last night. Vanguard's long-awaited ranked mode was originally scheduled to launch in beta today, February 17, but it's now been delayed to an unspecified date.

"Resolving this is a top priority, and we'll have an update on timing ASAP," Treyarch says. The studio has yet to comment on how long the delay will be, but we know we won't be playing Vanguard ranked for a little while at least.

Treyarch and the Call of Duty League outlined the rules and rewards for Vanguard ranked play last week. Whenever it does go live, the beta will open with placement matches which determine your starting skill division. There are seven total divisions with five skill tiers apiece, with an exclusive division for the top 250 players still to come in the future, and climbing through the ranks will unlock cosmetics which can be used in both Vanguard and Warzone, including camos, charms, calling cards, as well as Operator skins.

Vanguard ranked play will follow Call of Duty League rules, meaning some weapons, attachments, equipment, and Killstreaks will be off-limits. Shotguns and LMGs, for instance, won't be allowed in ranked, so if you're planning out loadouts for the big beta launch, keep those restrictions in mind.

