Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer trailer has an explosive RC tank

The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer trailer comes packing our first look at the series' latest take on World War 2-themed competitive action.

The trailer mixes cinematic scenes with first-person gameplay footage, complete with some teasers of the new gear and weapons you'll be able to use as you head out onto the battlefield. The global operators - a mix of familiar faces from the Vanguard campaign and new soldiers representing the many nations caught in the war - are exciting to see.

However, the real star of the show is that remote-controlled miniature tank explosive that comes in at the 55-second mark. If you were wondering how Call of Duty would keep doing RC cars and drones in an era when RC cars and drones weren't a thing yet, you have your answer: big, chunky remote control boxes. You'll be able to use explosives like that, or any kind of weapon that packs enough punch, to smash through key bits of the battlefield thanks to Vanguard's new emphasis on tactical destruction.

The trailer ends with a brief teaser for the new Warzone Pacific map , which heralds the first all-new location to Warzone since it launched in March 2020.

You'll have your first chance to try out the multiplayer action yourself in the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta , which starts this weekend for PlayStation players who have pre-ordered the game.